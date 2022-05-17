AOC Unveils AGON PRO AG274QZM Gaming Display: 27″ QHD Panel, 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR1000 For £999.99

AOC has launched its brand new gaming monitor, the AGON PRO AG274QZM with a 27" QHD display and 240Hz refresh rate.

Press Release: AGON by AOC – one of the world’s leading gaming monitor and IT accessories brands – announces the 27” (68.58 cm) AGON PRO AG274QZM, a super-fast 240 Hz gaming monitor with QHD resolution and a breath-taking MiniLED IPS panel. The AG274QZM beautifully matches the punchy and accurate colors of the IPS panel with a MiniLED backlight that has 576 dimming zones. This enables the monitor to achieve the high-tier DisplayHDR 1000 certification with 1200 nits peak brightness, displaying deep blacks and bright sunlight in the same frame, while offering true high-speed gaming (1 ms GtG) without compromising that competitive gamer look for.

Designed for success

AGON PRO AG274QZM is the new member of the AGON PRO family geared towards the legends of the gaming community: pro-competitive players and esports enthusiasts. Sharing the exquisite craftsmanship of its family, the AGON PRO AG274QZM features an award-winning (red dot design award) form and heavy-duty, ergonomic stand. The stand, with built-in cable management, offers height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments for healthy, comfortable gaming sessions.

The 3-sides frameless 27“ IPS panel with 1.07 billion colors features a QHD resolution (2560x1440) and 240 Hz refresh rate, the best combination of features for today’s high-end competitive gaming. The QHD resolution offers a sweet spot for the current GPUs to achieve both high fidelity and high framerates. On the other hand, the 240 Hz refresh rate today represents the new base level for competitive FPS gamers, who were long accustomed to 144 Hz refresh rates and above. With a true 1 ms GtG response time, fast-paced action on the monitor appears smooth with virtually no ghosting. Thanks to the onboard Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, tearing and stutter are eliminated by using a variable refresh rate.























The more the merrier

The main feature of the competitive AG274QZM is its MiniLED backlight with 576 individual dimming zones. By turning on the backlight on only a small portion of the panel, the monitor can reach up to 1200 nits brightness to display bright visual features such as sunlight, fire, etc., while displaying deep, dark shadows at the same time. This high dynamic range increases the perceived contrast ratio immensely and provides a rich, vivid and immersive gaming experience. With the included monitor shield, the display can overcome challenges such as bright ambient light or reflections from stage/fill lights, increasing the perceived contrast even more. Certified with VESA DisplayHDR 1000, the AG274QZM offers a true HDR experience, combined with a fast refresh rate and sharp QHD resolution.

Furthermore, the AG274QZM is great for gamers who also work from home or use their PCs for content creation. The versatile monitor offers USB-C connectivity, with 65 W power delivery to charge and power-connected laptops. With 4x USB 3.2 ports, the monitor can act as a dock to connect additional peripherals such as a keyboard, mouse, etc. With a built-in KVM switch, users can swap between two sources (e.g. a gaming pc and a work or streaming pc) while using the same keyboard and mouse set.

To customize the monitor to users’ individual desk setups, the AG274QZM offers Light FX RGB lights on the back, which can be synchronized with other AGON by AOC gear. A logo projector also projects the AGON logo onto the desk for extra flair. The included puck-shaped QuickSwitch controller makes adjusting the OSD settings a breeze, while it can also be controlled via the joystick or the G-Menu software.

AGON PRO AG274QZM will be available from June 2022 at an RRP of £999.99.