ASUS launches 2022 ExpertBook B9 laptop & ExpertBook B7 Flip laptops: Powered By Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs

ASUS reveals the company's newest 2022 Expert Series products, providing maximum dependability, flexibility, and security options for the workplace. Today, ASUS presents the ExpertBook B9, the company's most lightweight 880g 14-inch business laptop, and the ExpertBook B7 Flip, the newest 14-inch 5G flip laptop from the ASUS Expert Series products.

The new next-gen, premium ExpertBook laptops, ExpertCenter customizable desktops, mini PCs, workstations, and all-in-one computers deliver productivity in an elegant and adaptable package, supplying the heightened-performance experience and stability required in the current workplace.

The workplace has changed, and it’s up to business owners, executives, educators, retailers, and other workers to decide its future. These users are forging the new future of work, and they need tools that work invisibly, reliably, and seamlessly day after day. ASUS is known for innovating highly reliable and durable devices for the consumer and gaming markets. Now, with the Expert Series portfolio, we are setting a new standard for the commercial PC market to enable businesses to define their new work style — whatever that might be — with elite performance, premium craftsmanship, durability, and enterprise-grade tools. — ASUS Computer International President Steve Chang

ASUS ExpertBook laptops, ExpertCenter desktops, mini PCs, workstations, and ExpertCenter AiO PCs help the workplace of tomorrow with dependable, long-lasting designs. The company's business-ready products provide high-performance computing Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 processors and support with Intel vPro Enterprise and Essentials for security and collaboration. Both new laptops are EPEAT and Energy Star certified and offer the ASUS Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation for clear voice communications. Also included in both packages are a physical webcam with included privacy shield and WiFi 6E connectivity support for the best in video conferencing connectivity.

ASUS ExpertBook B9 14-inch Business Laptop

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 is a premium mobile workhorse that does not affect the amount of quality and implementation, allowing ease of use, mobility, and collaboration. The light magnesium-alloy chassis measures 880g, with the superior grade magnesium-lithium, developed lid, and strengthened manufacturing designed to military-grade endurance standards and strict ASUS torture tests.

































































Executives, hybrid or remote employees, and other business professionals can sufficiently fulfill their needs and the continual wear and tear of the evolving workplace. The ExpertBook B9 delivers up to 16 hours of uninterrupted battery life and demanding computing in a thin design. The laptop has EPEAT Gold certification and sustainable packaging.

ExpertBook B7 Flip 14-inch 5G ExpertBook Convertible Laptop

ExpertBook B7 Flip is the foremost tool for portable and adaptable working conditions, with superb performance and Intel vPro support. With up to 11 hours of battery life and optional 5G, ExpertBook B7 Flip encourages companies to work remotely or at the office with a high-speed, private secured network to decrease interruptions and dangers associated with utilizing public WiFi networks.

ExpertBook B7 Flip also delivers a magnesium-aluminum alloy design that is lightweight, thin, and durable. It features a 16:10 touchscreen, a magnetic ASUS stylus, and the exclusive ASUS NumberPad. Another feature for the ExperBook Flip is a biometric login, including facial and fingerprint login options, along with ASUS PrivateView mode, allowing the screen to fade at a 45° viewing angle and exhaustive input and output connectivity support up to three external displays. The ErgoLift hinge lets it flip by 360° for several laptop configurations and has been tested for more than 30,000 open and close cycles.

Additionally, the ASUS Expert series contains additions that help any hybrid or remote work arrangement, like the ASUS SimPro Dock 2, ASUS Webcam Monitor, ASUS Ultra Mini Universal Adapter, and many more options. The company offers a three-year product warranty, and users can select to include ASUS Premium Care for added security.

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 and ExpertBook B7 Flip start at $1399 USD. The company's Expert Series products will begin shipping in the third quarter of 2022. Users can find out more about Expert Series on the ASUS company website at www.asus.com/us.