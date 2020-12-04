Antec Announces the P10 Flux PC Case

Antec has announced the P10 Flux PC case featuring a swing-out front panel and a 5.25-inch bay; this swing-out front panel easily hides the mesh-type front air intake while not hampering the airflow to the internals of the PC case. This swing-out panel hides the Antec has yet to announce pricing for the P10 Flux PC case or when this PC case will be available for purchase.

Antec's P10 Flux PC case featuring a large amount of sound dampening on each panel and a swing-out front panel

The P10 Flux PC case features a unique design compared to other PC cases currently out on the market; this design features a swing-out front panel. This swing-out front panel easily hides the front 5.25" bay, which allows for a variety of different configurations for the PC case. This swing-out front panel also hides a mesh-type air intake while not hindering any possible airflow due to the 11 mm passage when the swing-out panel covers the front panel.

The swing-out front panel is designed to improve the noise insulation. This swing-out front panel can be attached to either side, the right side or the left side, with a maximum rotation range of 145 degrees.

The P10 Flux PC case features a wide variety of ways to reduce the noise escaping this PC case. Each side of this PC case features sound dampening foam; the right side has sound dampening foam on the upper half while the lower half acts as an air intake. The left side and top panels are entirely covered by sound dampening foam. The swing-out front panel also features sound dampening foam and a 0.5 mm steel panel. All of this sound dampening foam allows the PC to run incredibly quiet while still looking stylish.

For compatibility, this PC case featuring a maximum graphics card's length of 405 mm, a maximum CPU cooler height of 175 mm, and a power supply length of 205 mm. This widespread compatibility allows for high-end PC components to fit inside this PC case easily.

Antec has yet to announce any pricing for the P10 Flux PC case or when the PC case will be available for purchase, with a product page available on Antec's website.