Antec Releases The DF600 Flux PC case

Antec is a leading provider of not only high-performance computer components but also accessories designed with gamers in mind! Antec is also well-known in the Do-It-Yourself market. Antec has released a new mid-tower PC case in its FLUX PC case series, and this new case is called the DF600 FLUX. This PC case is only currently available for pre-order from retailers like Newegg. The release date of this PC case is presently listed as 08/15/2020 at the price point of $69.

Antec's newest case the DF600 FLUX PC case featuring the F-LUX platform, Meaning this case is designed with excellent airflow in mind

The DF600 Flux PC case features compatibility for motherboards with sizes of up to ATX, which provides fantastic overall Compatability for larger PC systems. Another excellent feature is the compatibility for longer GPUs, as this case can easily support a GPU length of up to 405 mm and a CPU cooler height of up to 175 mm.

The Front IO of this case only features two USB 3.0 ports, two audio ports, and the standard power and reset button. One interesting fact is that this case has the front IO mounted to the top panel rather than trying to place it on the standard front panel, like conventional cases.

One significant feature of this case is the support of the F-LUX platform, which is Antec's original cooling solution. The F-LUX platform is called the Flow Luxury, and this platform is a new industry-leading and highly efficient design created by Antec. This new case design focuses on changing the case structure for excellent airflow, which is further accented by the 5 included 120 mm fans.

These fans include three mounted to the front panel, one fan attached to the back case, and one mounted on the PSU shroud, which is used to pull cool air from the bottom of the case to be exhausted by either the rear panel or the top panel.

The front fans feature ARGB lighting, which enhances the design of this case, and all these fans feature a maximum speed of up to 1,400 RPM. These fans connect with a 3-pin connector allowing for widespread compatibility.

