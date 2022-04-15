You can now get your custom PC laser engraved by Newegg

Newegg today revealed that the eCommerce site now offers personal laser engraving for both PC cases and custom PC builds (subject to specific models). Since PC customization continues to grow in popularity among gamers and enthusiasts, Newegg’s new laser engraving capabilities enable PC users to make each system unique.

Newegg's laser engraving option ensures each user's system will be one-of-a-kind

Shoppers can select an assortment of font sizes and styles. Users can also customize the placement of the text on the case. Only five case manufacturers are selected for the new service — Corsair, Fractal Design, Antec, Rosewill, and NZXT.

Corsair has the most case options available, with models such as the 4000D Airflow in black or white (sale price starting at $94.99 each), the iCUE 5000X RGB mid-tower ATX smart case in black ($184.99 on sale), and the 4000X RGB case in black (on sale for $149.99). Fractal Design and Antec both offer three cases with laser engraving options each. Fractal Design offers the Meshify C White ($99.99 on sale), the Define 7 XL (on sale for $249.99), and the Meshify 2 XL (currently priced at $204.99). Antec is selling their Dark League DF600 FLUX ($104.99), the Dark League DP502 FLUX ($109.99), and the company's Performance Series P120 Crystal White ($134.99). Rosewill and NZXT each have one case on the list, with Rosewill offering the SPECTRA D100 (on sale, $109.99) and NZXT with their H510 case for $89.99.

PC owners want their system to be 100 percent unique and reflect their own personal style, whether they build it themselves or they receive it pre-built. We’re continuing to offer innovative services to customers who want a PC build, not just to ensure we offer the latest, state-of-the-art components, but also to develop ways to make a statement with the system’s appearance. A laser engraving option has been requested by customers, and we responded by enabling them to truly make their PCs one-of-a-kind. — Vishal Mane, Director of Engineering for ENIAC, Newegg’s custom PC assembly division

Custom laser engraving prices begin at $49.99, stipulating that prices are subject to changes. If you want more information about how to order your own laser-engraved PC build or case, visit Newegg's custom engraving page at https://newegg.io/laser_engraving.

Source: Newegg.com