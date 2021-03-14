Antec Announced the New Dark Cube PC case

Antec has introduced the New Dark Cube PC case, with options for a glass front panel or a mesh front panel. This PC case also offers support for up to motherboard with sizes ranging from mATX up to Mini-ITX, a maximum graphics card length of up to 330 mm, and a CPU cooler height of up to 175 mm. The Dark Cube is expected to reach soon store shelves and online retailers in Europe with a price of roughly $250 or €209.

The Dark Cube PC chassis comes with two options for the front panel, a tempered glass panel, and a mesh front panel

The Dark Cube PC case utilizes a unique slide-open case structure, and this structure allows PC builders a much easier time when using this case as they can slide out the internal structure and build the PC, then slide the internal structure back into the Aerospace Aluminum Alloy frame. This unique design ensures that users won't need to go through the hassle of trying to fit their PC components into their case without damaging them.

This PC case offers two different front panel options, and it comes with a pre-installed diamond grille front panel. This front panel pulls in more air and enhances the cooling of the internal components. The second option for this case is a tempered glass front panel, and this glass front panel allows users to show off the two RGB fans mounted to the front panel.

The Dark Cube PC case features hidden lighting bars at the four corners of the PC case, and this lighting can be controlled through an LED button located on the front panel. This customization ensuring that users can show off their favorite colors with ease.

This case can support a motherboard up to a Micro-ATX format, a maximum graphics card length of up to 330 mm, a maximum CPU cooler height of 175 mm, and a maximum power supply length of 220 mm. This case can support a single 3.5" drive and 2.5" drive, which allows for a faster boot drive but a larger capacity drive for your Steam game library.

This Dark Cube PC case is expected to be available from online retailers in Europe soon, with a price of roughly $250 or €209.