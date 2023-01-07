be quiet! Reveals Dark Power 13 & Pure Power 12M Power Supplies at CES 223

Be quiet! announced the successor to the Dark Power 12 series power supplies with the new Dark Power 13. The company also revealed the new be quiet! Pure Power 12M series power supplies at CES 2023. Both will introduce newer compatible technology to assist with powering systems using the newest components and specifications.

Be quiet! Dark Power 13 power supply is a premium PSU from the company with ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen5 specs. One noticeable feature is the "excursion tolerance," allowing the system to continue operating even with a fault, or worse, a failing of a PC component. As with most companies and their power supplies, be quiet! will likely reveal various power level choices, assuming the starting supply level would be 850 watts or higher. TechPowerUP provided pictures showcasing a 1000-watt version of the Dark Power 13 on display at the event.

Dark Power 13 will also offer 80 Plus Titanium switching, four drive connections, two PCIe connections, a single PCIe 5.0 connection, two P8 connections, one motherboard connection, and one overclocking motherboard connection.

The Pure Power 12M series from be quiet! is slated to be designed for performance and compatible with ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen 5 specifications. The Pure Power PSU is reportedly less powerful than the Dark Power 13 power supply. Three power supply levels have been confirmed, ranging from 750 to 850 watts and then topping off at 1000 watts. The highest-level model was on display at the be quiet! booth at CES. The Pure Power 12M series will offer the same 12VHPWR connection that the Dark Power 13 will offer but varies from the Dark Power series in that it offers 80 Plus Gold switching.

The company also introduced two new thermal pastes, case fans, and radiator fans. The Light Wings White 140mm fans are suited for cases and radiators, with two options for builders. The first offers the standard RPM speeds, while the other offers higher rotations that the company has yet to disclose. Inside the fans are four-pin PWM control, three-pin aRGB control, and utilize high endurance dynamic bearings.

The DC2 and DC2 PRO are thermal grease that caters to different users. The DC2 liquid thermal interface is ceramic and non-conductive to electricity, which is perfect for areas with copper sections, such as a cooler's heat pipes. The DC2 PRO is aimed at high-performance users and overclocking enthusiasts. While the material specifications are unknown, the company assures consumers that the liquid-metal paste can compete with top-tier companies.

