Crossover events seem to be relatively regular within the video game industry, with characters and locations being used by other companies, such as Sephiroth joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate last year. That said, industry crossovers are what we’re talking about today, and one such case comes in the game Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time.

For those that aren’t aware, Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time is a JRPG available on mobile devices and PC via Steam. The game follows the story of Aldo, a boy who, after his sister was captured by the Beast King, tries to rescue her, only for a distortion in space-time to occur and send him 800 years into the future.

This brings us to today’s announcement; characters from beloved JRPG Chrono Cross will make a crossover appearance in Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time on December 9th, 2021. The event also has a brand-new trailer as well. The trailer can be seen below:

The event is entitled Symphony: Complex Dream, and is overseen and supervised by Yasunori Mitsuda and Nobuteru Yuuki, core members of the Chrono Cross team. Bridging the two titles is Masato Kato, who worked on both titles. The Symphony: Complex Dream event is a brand-new scenario to go along the game’s main story, featuring characters such as Serge, Kid, and Harle.

Chrono Cross, originally, was a PlayStation One title released in 1999 in the Americas and Japan, but never reached Europe. Meant as a sequel to SNES classic Chrono Trigger, the game originally lacked voice acting, but the Symphony: Complex Dream event will add it for Serge, Kid, and Harle after 22 years.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time x Chrono Cross Crossover Announced

In addition, the game will also be adding features like New Game+, Elements, and Field Effects, to better emulate the feel and gameplay of Chrono Cross. The event is set to start on December 9 (Thursday). Players who begin playing the game during the event period will receive 1000 Chronos Stones. Additionally, 10 High-Class Scrolls, 35 Medium Class Scrolls, and 50,000 Gits will be given to players twice as a support campaign.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time is available now on mobile devices and PC via Steam.