Chrono Cross Unreal Engine 5 Recreation Looks Stunning in New Video

Chrono Cross has been recently remastered for modern gaming hardware with some disappointing results, but a full remake powered by Unreal Engine 5 would truly do justice to the game's amazing art direction, as showcased by a new video shared online.

Studio Logic shared on their YouTube channel a new video showcasing a stunning recreation of Arni Village powered by the Unreal Engine 5, showing how good a proper remake of the classic JRPG by Square Enix would look.

A few months ago, Studio Logic also shared a recreation of another of Chrono Cross' iconic locations, Opassa Beach. You can check out this other video below.

As already mentioned, the classic PlayStation JRPG by Square Enix has been remastered with the Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. Unfortunately, the remastering work is extremely mediocre, as the game even suffers from performance issues, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is a title that I truly wish had been given the extra effort to address some of the core issues surrounding the frame rates of the original PlayStation 1 release. The crippled frame rates, which remain a constantly fluctuating 15-20 FPS in battles, are only exacerbated by providing players with the ability to slow down and fast forward gameplay without having to finish the game first. In another time, another place, perhaps Chrono Cross The Radical Dreamers Edition would be more critically revered this second time around but I can find little reason to recommend this particular bundle over the PlayStation 1 release based on the core game alone. However, Radical Dreamers has been a title I've long-awaited to play with an official English localization, and including this experimental Super Famicom sound novel into the package helps soften the sting of the otherwise lackluster remaster.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.