A Chrono Cross Sequel Is Not Planned at the Moment, but Things May Change in the Future

Square Enix currently has no plans for a Chrono Cross sequel or a new entry in the series, but things may change in the future.

In a new interview with Masato Kato, Yasunori Mitsuda and Nobuteru Yuki published in the latest issue of Famitsu, as reported by ryokutya2089, it has been confirmed that the publisher has no plans to release a new entry in the series, but, at the same time, the door hasn't been closed completely, as things may change in the future.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PS4) Review – Iconic Yet Underserved

Chrono Cross is about to make its debut on modern platforms with The Radical Dreamers edition, which includes a remastered version of the original PlayStation release as well as The Radical Dreamers, the former Super Nintendo Japanese exclusive game that served as the basis for the PlayStation game. Unfortunately, this remaster is far from being the best, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is a title that I truly wish had been given the extra effort to address some of the core issues surrounding the frame rates of the original PlayStation 1 release. The crippled frame rates, which remain a constantly fluctuating 15-20 FPS in battles, are only exacerbated by providing players with the ability to slow down and fast forward gameplay without having to finish the game first. In another time, another place, perhaps Chrono Cross The Radical Dreamers Edition would be more critically revered this second time around but I can find little reason to recommend this particular bundle over the PlayStation 1 release based on the core game alone. However, Radical Dreamers has been a title I've long-awaited to play with an official English localization, and including this experimental Super Famicom sound novel into the package helps soften the sting of the otherwise lackluster remaster.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launches on April 7th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.