Note: This is a developing story. Additional detail about the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter will be added later.

Nintendo teased it earlier today on Twitter, and just minutes ago during The Game Awards 2020 they announced their latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, Final Fantasy VII's Sephiroth, who's bringing all the scheming and swordplay you'd expect. You can check out the first trailer of Sephiroth in action, below!

Sephiroth is the third new character released as part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighters Pass Vol. 2, following Min Min from ARMS and Steve/Alex from Minecraft. Fighters Pass Vol. 2 costs $30 and will eventually include six new fighters. A previous Fighters Pass added Dragon Quest’s Hero, Persona 5’s Joker, Fire Emblem’s Byleth, Banjo & Kazooie, and Terry Bogard to the game’s roster.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now on Nintendo Switch, and Sephiroth will be available sometime in December. What do you think? Digging the new fighter or were you hoping for somebody else?