Chrono Cross Is “Likely” Getting Remade, but It May Be a Low-Budget Project – Rumor

Chrono Cross is apparently coming to modern hardware in the future, and there's a good chance that it will not be a simple remaster, according to some new rumors.

Speaking on the ResetERA forums, reliable leaker NateDrake provided some new information on the project, saying that he is fairly certain that it is a remake and not a remaster, not even a remaster in the vein of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered. The project, however, may not be a high-budget one, so it sounds like it will be a remake in the vein of the Trials of Mana remake released last year on PC and consoles.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC Patch 2982110 Introduces CPU and GPU Performance Optimizations and More

NateDrake also mentioned that this information may be a little out of date, as he has seen reports that Forever Entertainment is working on Chrono Cross, so the scope of the project may have been changed. The company publisher, among other titles, Panzer Dragoon: Remake and it is set to release remakes of The House of the Dead series in the future.

Fairly certain Chrono Cross is a remake. Not a remaster. This isn't a FF8 Remaster type release.

Minor things. Certainly subject to change. It's not a high budget release. But I don't believe it's a simple remaster ala FF8. But I've also seen some reporting suggest Forever Entertainment is doing Chrono Cross... so maybe scope changed & the info I had is out of date.

Chrono Cross' return on modern hardware is rumored to be announced next month, so may not take long to finally learn more about it. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.