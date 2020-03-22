“Huge” Animal Crossing New Horizons Opening Sales Inbound, Analyst Says; Expected to be Among Top 3 Biggest Switch Launches

Initial Animal Crossing New Horizons sales are huge and expected to be among the top three of fastest-selling Switch games, according to analyst Benji-Sales.

Nintendo’s latest Animal Crossing installments launched globally on March 20 and initial sales are said to be tremendous. Whereas the analyst previously predicted that the game would be among the top 5 of fastest-selling Switch titles, Benji now expected it to be among the top 3, which currently includes Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Go.

“Whatever your optimistic sales expectations for Animal Crossing New Horizons launch sales were, I can already tell you it's too low”, the analyst writes on Twitter. “Holy hell, HUGE opening incoming.”

Animal Crossing New Leaf was the previous best selling Animal Crossing games. Hitting over 12 million sold lifetime I expect now New Horizons will be over 12 million shipped within the next few months — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) March 21, 2020

Exact sales numbers aren’t revealed yet, but we do know that Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield managed to sell over 6 million copies in its first week. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold over 5 million copies in its first week, while Pokémon Go achieves over 3 million sales in its first 7 days.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. Be sure to read our very own review of the game in case you're still deciding whether you should get this latest Animal Crossing installment.

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round. Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want.