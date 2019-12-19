Get these Android 9 Powered Smart TV Box Options on Discount – Magicsee N5 Plus, Alfawise A8 Neo, More

If you're an avid media consumer, you might be interested in our list of discounts on smart tv box options. We have a wide range of products available like the Tanix TX65, Magicsee N5 Plus and more. So let's dive in to see some more details on the deal and how you can avail the offer.

Get Smart TV Box Options on Discount With Android 9 for a Limited Time

Take note that the discount on smart tv box options is only available for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert back to its original model. Henceforth, act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Magicsee N5 Plus

Main Features: ●Amlogic S905X3 Quad-core CPU + ARM G31 MP2 GPU ● 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM ● HEVC H.264 VP9 AVS2-P2 ● 8K UHD Resolution ● USB 3.0 ●Android 9.0 OS

The Magicsee N5 Plus is a great smart tv box option on our list that boasts the latest operating system and much more. It is available at a 33 percent off, priced at $59.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Tanix TX65

Main Features:

●OS: Android 10.0, Great Compatibility

Adapting the Android 10.0 operation system, TX6S is compatible with more software, games and applications, improving users' experience

●2GB / 4GB RAM + 16GB / 32GB / 64GB ROM

2GB / 4GB RAM + 16GB / 32GB / 64GB ROM provides plentiful room to quickly run the device. Supports TF card reading up to 32GB, it also greatly improves the reliability of your TV box

●HEVC H.265 and VP9

H.265 and VP9 hardware decoding can save 50 percent bandwidth resources, let you watch the 4K movie smoothly, every detail of the screen is lucidity

●UHD 8K x 4K Resolution

Supports 8K x 4K UHD video hardware decoding, which provides you high definition viewing and fluent video playing, making it as the highest resolution signal available for home movies

Tanixx TX65 boasts stunning resolution and delivers what it is made for. It is available at 7 percent off, priced at $29.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Alfawise A8 Neo

Main Features

● Android 9.0 operating system, running fast and stable, saving 50 percent of bandwidth resources, smooth playback

● Support 3D movies ( red and blue glasses required ) and 4K x 2K HD display

● Store and query personal information, including documents, documents, data forms, web pages

● Support to play various games

● Faster startup, response, transfer and channel changes

Alfawise A8 Neo boasts a minimalist design that goes well with the surrounding. It brings Ultra 4K feature to the mix and one of the cheaper options on our lost of smart tv box options. It is available at a 15 percent off, priced at $27.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Alfawise H6

Main Features: 6K Ultra HD video

• Supports playing thousands of android games in large screen. Enjoy excellent gaming experience.

Android 9.0, the latest OS with beautiful UI

• Makes sure the box running stable and smooth to load movies.

• Much better than boxes of Android 8.1, 7.1, and below.

H.265 Hardware decoding

• Supports decoding and playing almost all popular audio and video formats.

• Saves 50 percent of bandwidth resources, to watch movies fluently.

Alfawsie H6 comes with a colorful design If you're up for it and packs a boatload of features that you might be interested in. Check them out for it is available at a 9 percent discount, priced at $41.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Mecool M8S

Main Features:

• Combines durable 1.5GHz ARM Cortex - A53 CPU with Amlogic S912 chip

• Android 7.1 version, coupled with the rapid and stable configuration

• 4K / 3D video gives you high-quality video experience

• Dual-band WiFi gives you more smooth speed experience

• Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. Easy pairing with most Bluetooth-enabled devices

Mecool M8S is a great Android smart tv box and comes with a powerful chip inside. It is available at a 22 percent discount priced at $49.99. Head over to this link to get it.

This is all for our list of discount on Android smart tv box options. If you're up for it, the price drop is only available for a limited time. Be sure to avail the discount ahead of its expiration. Also, check out our discount on Xiaomi RedmiBook Laptop.

Which Android smart tv box are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.