Ancestors Legacy Free Peasant Edition Released on PC, Includes All Multiplayer Maps

Destructive Creations announced the release of Ancestors Legacy Free Peasant Edition on PC (Steam). This version of the real-time strategy game is essentially an extended trial that gives players the full breadth of multiplayer content while delivering a sliver of the single player available in the full game.

Ancestors Legacy Free Peasant Edition includes all 17 multiplayer maps and four single-player missions from the Vikings campaign. Take command of the Viking nation and conquer enemy strongholds in cinematic battles. Multiplayer also offers access to the four basic nations: Viking, Anglo-Saxon, German, and Slav, all free. Challenge opponents in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 battles. Add optional A.I. allies or enemies to craft the perfect match. Competitive players may also join The Ancestors Legacy League, starting by the end of the month on Steam for everyone who owns the Free Peasant Edition. Compete for the title of best Ancestors Legacy player and win prizes like wireless headphones, game keys, and other merch from DC and their official Partners.

We reviewed Ancestors Legacy in late 2019. Chris rated it 7.5/10; as a reminder, the game is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It'll be even released on mobile devices (both iOS and Android) soon thanks to GameClub.io.

