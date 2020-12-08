Seven: Enhanced Edition Is Now Available for Free via Humble Bundle

Seven: Enhanced Edition, the revised version of the top-down open world stealth/parkour RPG Seven: The Days Long Gone, is now available for free via Humble Bundle. You need only head to this page, log in with your Humble Bundle account, and take advantage of the offer before December 9th. That said, supplies may finish up sooner than that, so doing it right away is certainly safer. The code is redeemable through GOG.com.

Seven: Enhanced Edition includes the base game and the Drowned Past DLC, with the latter providing an extra seven hours or so of gameplay. Check out our review of the original game here, of which we've posted an excerpt below.

