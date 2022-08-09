AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 CPUs Enter The DIY Market, Starting at $2399 US For 24 Cores

AMD has officially brought its HEDT CPUs, the Ryzen Threadripper 5000 PRO series to the DIY segment today. Before today, the CPUs have been available to the company's partners such as Lenovo & Dell but that changes today.

At one point, the Threadripper 5000 PRO CPUs from AMD were only available to Lenovo systems starting this March, leaving consumers with no access to the chipset. Lenovo exclusivity was standard practice for AMD, as the Threadripper line has seen multiple systems with exclusive access only given to Lenovo. Four months after Lenovo launched its products, system builders and OEMs were granted access to use their systems for sale. And now, it's the DIY market's turn to take advantage of the best Threadripper CPUs to date.

The company recently guaranteed that it would stop manufacturing non-PRO Threadripper processors indefinitely so that consumers could make a less confusing choice when shopping for CPUs in the marketplace. AMD plans to use the same PRO branding, socket, and chipset for future iterations of the Threadripper processors such as the Zen 4 chips which have been confirmed for a 2023 launch.

The AMD Threadripper PRO CPU line offers five different models, with three available in the DIY segment. Prices for the high-end desktop processors have spiked since there is very little competition in the marketplace. The CPU starts at $2399 US for the 24-core Threadripper PRO 5965WX, $3299 US for the 32 Core Threadripper PRO 5975WX, and goes all the way to $6499 US for the 64-core Threadripper PRO 5995WX model. Do note how the prices.

That's almost $100 US per core. As for performance, the Zen 3 Threadrippers are just insane, offering over 100,000 points in Cinebench R23 when using LN2 on a proper WRX80 overclocking motherboard. More on that here.

Readers should note that if they are planning to purchase the AMD Threadripper PRO processors, also prepare to have a compatible motherboard, such as the AMD WRX80. We have seen some high-end designs such as MSI's WS WRX80, ASUS's WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SE, and ASRock's WRX80 Creator.

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price (MSRP) Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX 64 Core 128 Thread 2.7 GHz 4.50 GHz 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) $6499 US March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.6 GHz 4.50 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) $3299 US March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX 24 Core 48 Thread 3.8 GHz 4.50 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) $2399 US March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX 16 Core 32 Thread 4.0 GHz 4.50 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD (OEM) March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX 12 Core 24 Thread 4.1 GHz 4.50 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD (OEM) March 2022

News Sources: Level1Tech, Phoronix, Cool PC, HardwareUnboxed, Tom', s Hardware