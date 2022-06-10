AMD Confirms Ryzen Threadripper 7000 HEDT CPUs With Zen 4 Core Architecture In 2023

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 HEDT CPUs have been confirmed to launch in 2023 with the latest Zen 4 core architecture.

AMD Is Bringing HEDT Back With Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPUs Based on the Zen 4 Cores In 2023, Up To 96 Cores

AMD confirmed in its desktop roadmap that they are working on their next-generation Zen 4 core powered Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series which is expected to release next year in 2023.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Desktop CPUs will feature up to 96 cores and 192 threads based on the Zen 4 core architecture and fabricated on TSMC's 5nm node. The CPUs will be replacing the existing 'Chagall' lineup and will be designed purely for high-end and extreme workstation users. Since the core count is the same as the EPYC Genoa parts, they are likely to utilize the same die but with specific parts disabled for standard consumers.

This is where the new platform comes into play. For EPYC, AMD is going to switch to its new SP5 socket. A new socket will also be designed around the Threadripper platform and may be known as the TR5 or SP5r2. The existing TR4 socket lasted two generations with Zen 2 & Zen 3 Threadripper options. AMD is likely to retain a similar cadence for the upcoming socket which will support new technologies such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. The CPU itself will be very massive as seen in the SP5 chip package shot below:

There's no mention of a Zen 4C variant on the roadmap or a V-Cache variant but AMD might unveil them at a later date. We have also seen a few Genoa SP5 boards featuring dual LGA-6096 sockets so those may also come to the Threadripper family considering Intel is going the same route with its Xeon-W Sapphire Rapids chips. AMD has recently started easing up the timed exclusivity for the Threadripper Pro 5000WX chips so it is likely that the next gen will come to the DIY market just like the previous Threadripper 1000/2000 series chips.

AMD also confirms that Granite Ridge will be the follow up to Raphael and will feature Zen 5 cores when it launches in 2024.

