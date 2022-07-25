ASRock WRX80 CREATOR Motherboard For AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPUs Now Available For $899 US

ASRock's flagship WRX80 CREATOR motherboard for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPUs has gone on sale at Newegg.

ASRock WRX80 CREATOR Motherboard For AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPUs Goes On Sale at Newegg For $899 US

Recently, we reported that ASRock's new Rack AMD WRX80 workstation motherboard appeared on the Japanese e-commerce website PC 4U without any signs of an official release date outside the region's marketplace. Well, yesterday, Twitter leaker Momomo_US noticed that retailer Newegg posted a listing for the ASRock WRX80 CREATOR Extended ATX Motherboard, retailing for $899.99 and displaying the first time a company will be selling the WRX80 motherboard outside the Japanese region.

The new ASRock WRX80 CREATOR Extended ATX Motherboard is a beast of a product, supporting the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000WX and 5000WX series CPUs. The motherboard from ASRock offers an eight-power phase design, 105A SPS, and a premium power choke. The XXL aluminum alloy heatsink and heat pipe design can ensure maximum cooling and heat dissipation. The ASRock WRX80 Creator motherboard supports DDR4-4533 and higher for overclocking capability, seven PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, and 4-Way CrossFireX.

ASRock WRX80 Creator Motherboard Features:

Supports AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000WX/5000WX Series Processors

8 Power Phase Design, 105A SPS, Premium Power Choke

XXL Aluminum Alloy Heatsink & Heatpipe Design

14 Layer Server-Grade Low-Loss PCB

Supports DDR4 4533+(OC)

7 PCIe 4.0 x16

AMD 4-Way CrossFireX

8 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4),

1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3),

1 U.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4)

2 Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

5 USB 3.2 Gen2 (1 Front Type-C, 4 Rear)

6 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 2 Rear)

7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC4050H+ALC1220), Nahimic Audio

Dual 10Gb/s LAN, 1 Dedicated IPMI LAN

Intel 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) + Bluetooth

For interfaces on the motherboard, ASRock's new WRX80 Creator offers eight SATA III ports, one Hyper M.2 PCIe Gen4 x 4, another Hyper M.2 with PCIe Gen4 x4, and one U.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 interface. The motherboard rocks a 14-layer PCB design, ensuring strong signaling strength for users running the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO platform.

As far as connectivity, the ASRock WRX80 Creator Motherboard offers two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, five USB 3.2 Gen2 (1 Front Type-C, 4 Rear), six USHB 3.2 Gen2 (4 Front, 2 Rear), 7.1 channel HD Audio (Realtek ALC4050H+ALC1220), Nahimic Audio, two Intel X710-AT2 10Gb/s LAN, one dedicated IPMI LAN, and Intel 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) + Bluetooth.

The most significant difference between the ASRock Rack AMD WRX80 workstation motherboard listing on PC 4U's website and Newegg's listing is that this board seems to be focused on the enthusiast segment. In contrast, PC 4U advertised the other as more of a superpowered workstation board. The two motherboards are also very close in cost, with the Japanese seller setting the price just above $1,000.

