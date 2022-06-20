AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000WX CPUs Will Be Available For HEDT DIY Consumers Later This Year, Pre-Built PCs Next Month

AMD has officially announced that it is bringing its Ryzen Threadripper 5000WX CPUs to the wider DIY segment later this year and expects pre-built PCs with the HEDT processors next month in July.

It's been a long time coming! AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000WX have only been available to the top OEMs such as Lenovo and Dell who have been selling them in their pre-built workstations but that ends next month with a wider System Integrator launch of the HEDT CPUs along with a highly anticipate DIY availability later this year.

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX 64 Core 128 Thread 2.7 GHz 4.50 GHz 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.6 GHz 4.50 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX 24 Core 48 Thread 3.8 GHz 4.50 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX 16 Core 32 Thread 4.0 GHz 4.50 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX 12 Core 24 Thread 4.1 GHz 4.50 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD March 2022

Press Release: AMD launched the AMD Ryzen Threadripper line of disruptive, high-performance desktop processors in 2017.

Since then, Threadripper processors have quickly become the processor and compute platform of choice for the world’s most demanding artists, architects, and engineers. Each subsequent generation has added substantial raw CPU performance along with enhanced platform capability and expandability. Creative professionals know that time is money and Threadripper processors have evolved to become the trusted platform to help world-class content creators get more done in less time.

In March of 2022, AMD released the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors with our OEM partner Lenovo and the ThinkStation P620. This legendary capability is now expanding into the Dell Precision 7865 workstation.

As AMD continues to expand its workstation business, we’re happy to share that Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors will be available at leading system integrators worldwide beginning in July 2022. We also expect to make these processors available to our DIY community later this year.

SIMPLIFYING THE PLATFORM

Threadripper processors have always been a platform that is defined by leadership performance and capability which enables unlimited creative potential. Examining what our most demanding enthusiasts and content creators value most in the platform has led us to unify the Threadripper and Threadripper PRO product lines. Going forward, the Threadripper platform will now use a single “common infrastructure.”

This means there will be one set of Threadripper PRO processors to choose from, with one CPU socket and chipset, and every processor will be based on AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO silicon. This also means that all Threadripper processors will natively offer: 128 lanes of PCIe Gen 4, 8-channel UDIMM, and RDIMM support for more flexible memory configurations, massive L3 cache, plus the benefit of security and manageability features common across the Ryzen PRO processor family. Impressive hardware specs like these are a large part of why Threadripper processors are trusted by enthusiasts and professional creators.

OC SUPPORT

In addition to the PRO feature set, users will still have access to the same exciting features that made Threadripper processors a true enthusiast platform. Select WRX80 motherboards from our ODM partners will support both memory and CPU overclocking** for users looking to push the limits of their workstation even further.

UPGRADING FROM “ZEN 2” TO “ZEN 3” CORE ARCHITECTURE

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX processors are designed for the WRX80 chipset and sWRX8 CPU socket. Customers with a WRX80 chipset-based motherboard will be able to perform a drop-in upgrade to Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors after a BIOS update, should they choose to do so.

In this new “one socket” world for “Zen 3” architecture, new motherboards for Threadripper processors will be WRX80 chipset-based. When there is one set of Threadripper processor models, you only need to choose the core count that you want and a motherboard that has the features you need.

AMD is passionate about helping customers maximize their creative potential. With this new unified suite of performance and capability now available to all Threadripper customers, there's never been a better time to upgrade your workstation and get more done in less time.