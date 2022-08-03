AMD Threadripper 5995WX 64-Core CPU Overclocked To 5.15 GHz With LN2 On MSI WS WRX80, Scores A Cinebench-Ripping World Record

We have seen the AMD Threadripper PRO 5995WX rip past the 100,000 barrier in Cinebench but it looks like the MSI WS WRX80 motherboard pushes the chip to its limit with overclocker TSAIK from Taiwan scoring a much more impressive score thanks to MSI's WS WRX80 motherboard and some LN2 cooling.

AMD Threadripper 5995WX 64-Core CPU Rips Through Cinebench World Record, Hits 5.15 GHz LN2 OC On MSI WS WRX80 Motherboard

The AMD Threadripper PRO 5995WX is the most insane chip that one can get his hands on right now. Aiming high-end workstation, the CPU features 64 cores and 128 threads based on the new Zen 3 core architecture. It comes with a base clock of 2.7 GHz, and a single-core boost clock of 4.50 GHz plus it carries lots of caches, 288 MB to be precise (256 MB L3 + 32 MB L2).

The CPU has a default TDP of 280W but can consume way higher than that when running at its fullest potential. Although AMD officially lists the Threadripper PRO 5995WX as not "Unlocked for overclocking", motherboard vendors such as MSI have devised a way to allow overclocking on the high-end WRX80 motherboards. Earlier this year, MSI introduced its top WS WRX80 motherboard that featured an 11 Phase VRM with 105A digital power SPS units and a 14-Layer PCCB design. The one crucial feature that MSI added to this motherboard was overclocking support on Threadripper PRO 3000 & 5000 CPUs.

AMD Threadripper PRO 5995WX CPU Cinebench World Record on MSI WS WRX80 Motherboard. (Image Credits: HWBot)

Overclocker, TSAIK from Taiwan, took advantage of the overclocking capabilities offered by the MSI WS WRX80 motherboard and took things to the extreme. With the help of some LN2 cooling, TSAIK was able to achieve an overclock of 5.15 GHz across all of the 64-cores. The memory used was 128 GB of DDR4-3200 (CL14) from Corsair which populated all of the eight DIMM slots (16 GB x 8). That is a 14% increase over the single-core frequency but the performance is far more impressive than the clocks.

In Cinebench R23, the AMD Threadripper PRO 5995WX was able to rip past the 100,000 barrier, and while we have already seen that by SkatterBencher, the new result is 16% faster with the insanity of a score of 116,142 points in the multi-thread test. This score is 10% faster than the previous world record holder, the 3990X, which was overclocked to 5.25 GHz on LN2 too.

The 5995WX now holds the top spot in HWBot in Cinebench R23 multi-core rankings and it looks like we will have to wait for a while till we get to see a new world record. Overall, this is an impressive showcase of overclocking skills by TSAIK and also proves that MSI's WS WRX80 motherboard is one hell of a product if you want to rip and tear some benchmarks with Threadripper!

Cinebench R23 World Record List (Image Credits: HWBOT):

