AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 CPU Specs Leak Out: 5995WX Flagship With 64 Cores, 280W TDP, 256 MB Cache & Up To 4.55 GHz Clocks

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 'Chagall' workstation CPUs are more or less confirmed through an internal specs document leak by Igor's Lab.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 'Chagall' CPU Specs Confirmed: 5995WX, 5975WX, 5965WX, 5955WX & 5945WX With Up To 280W TDP & 4.55 GHz Clocks

Recently, it was reported that AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 CPU lineup, which is codenamed Chagall, will be launching in March 2022. Now Igor's Lab has revealed even more technical details of the upcoming workstation / prosumer lineup. The new details include specs and technical data surrounding the upcoming workstation parts which will be compatible with the WRX80 platform.

It looks like AMD isn't planning to launch its Threadripper lineup for the TRX40 platform which means that after the Zen 2 based Threadripper 3000 lineup, there won't be any new HEDT part. It makes a little sense as to why AMD might be doing this as competition from Intel has so far been zero but it changes next year with the arrival of Sapphire Rapids-X and Fishhawk Falls platform.

The Gigabyte leak gave us an insight on what to expect from the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 'Chagall' SKUs and the latest leak gives us more details. It looks like AMD will have at least five SKUs within the Zen 3 workstation family. The top variant, as expected, would be the 64 Core 5995WX (100-000000444) which will be followed by the 32 core 5975WX (100-000000445), the 24 core 5965WX (100-000000446), the core 5955WX (100-000000447) and lastly, the 12 core 5945WX (100-000000448).

Interestingly, only the flagship would rock 256 MB cache while the 32 & 24 core models will rock 128 MB cache. The 16 and 12 core models would rock just 64 MB of cache. As for TDPs, all chips come configured at a 280W TDP and feature up to 4550 MHz (4.55 GHz) boost clocks but variable per power state frequencies as seen in the table above.

With that said, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs have been leaking for a while now. We got to see the Threadripper PRO 5995WX and 5945WX CPUs in benchmarks a while back and specs of these chips were also reported within the Gigabyte leak a month back. According to a rumor by Moore's Law is Dead, AMD is expected to launch its next-generation Threadripper in both standard and 3DX (3D V-Cache) flavors. It is possible that AMD might just go the 3DX route for the HEDT CPU lineup like Milan-X chips.

The pricing is also said to be higher than the Zen 2 lineup which is expected considering the price bump we saw on the Ryzen 5000 mainstream CPUs versus the Ryzen 3000 models. It is possible that AMD might launch a few Ryzen Threadripper SKUs earlier and keep the flagship 64 core for a later launch as they did with the Threadripper 3990X but that remains to be seen. Also, AMD has been experimenting a lot with workstation PRO SKUs so it could be possible that the next-gen line of chips might be known as PRO variant as Threadripper does carter the enthusiast and prosumer market.

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Announcement AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX 64 Core 128 Thread 2.7 GHz 4.55 GHz 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.6 GHz 4.55 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX 24 Core 48 Thread 3.8 GHz 4.55 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX 16 Core 32 Thread 4.0 GHz 4.55 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX 12 Core 24 Thread 4.1 GHz 4.55 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021

A launch in March 2022 would mean that AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs will be pitted close to Intel's own Sapphire Rapids HEDT family for the W790 platform. Both Intel & AMD last launched their HEDT CPUs in November 2019. The new processors will remain compatible with the existing WRX80 motherboards from OEMs including the enthusiast-grade designs from ASUS and Gigabyte.

AMD did release its workstation/prosumer Threadripper chips too but Intel has been unable to capture the HEDT market since then. With new HEDT CPU families arriving in 2022, we will once again see heated competition in the segment, especially since both CPU makers will be offering brand new core architectures for the platform.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:

CPU Family Intel Sapphire Rapids-X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Process Node 10nm ESF 7nm Core Architecture Golden Cove Zen 3 Platform W790 TRX40/TRX80 Socket LGA 4677? LGA 4096 Max Cores / Threads 56/112? 64/128 Max Cache (L3) 168 MB? 224 MB + V-Cache? Memory Support DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200 Max PCIe Lanes 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 TDP Up To 225W Up To 280W