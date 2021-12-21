AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 ‘Chagall’ Zen 3 HEDT CPUs Rumored For Launch in March 2022

AMD's Zen 3 powered Ryzen Threadripper HEDT CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture are now rumored for a March 2022 release, according to Videocardz.

AMD's Next-Gen Ryzen Threadripper 5000 'Chagall' Lineup With Zen 3 CPU Cores Rumored For March 2022 Launch

The AMD Zen 3 powered Ryzen Threadripper HEDT CPU lineup has seen various date changes and some sources have even mentioned that the lineup has been canceled altogether. In the previous report, it was mentioned that the lineup had been delayed to 2022 from an alleged Q4 2021 launch and now, we have a new date. As per Videocardz sources, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 'Zen 3' family which is codenamed, Chagall, will be launched on the 8th of March, 2022.

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 lineup was previously expected to utilize Zen 3 cores & there would be at least five SKUs launching for enthusiasts and pro users. At the time these HEDT CPUs launch, AMD will have two families powered by new technologies, Rembrandt using the Zen 3+ & Vermeer-X utilizing the 3D V-Stack Cache chiplet design. We may or may not see either of those in the Chagall Threadripper lineup but it would be nice to get some of the latest action given the time it took for the new HEDT family to launch.

Here's Everything We Know About AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 'Chagall' Zen 3 HEDT CPU Family

With that said, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs have been leaking for a while now. We got to see the Threadripper PRO 5995WX and 5945WX CPUs in benchmarks a while back and specs of these chips were also reported within the Gigabyte leak a month back. According to a rumor by Moore's Law is Dead, AMD is expected to launch its next-generation Threadripper in both standard and 3DX (3D V-Cache) flavors. It is possible that AMD might just go the 3DX route for the HEDT CPU lineup like Milan-X chips which also leaked out a few weeks back.

The pricing is also said to be higher than the Zen 2 lineup which is expected considering the price bump we saw on the Ryzen 5000 mainstream CPUs versus the Ryzen 3000 models. It is possible that AMD might launch a few Ryzen Threadripper SKUs earlier and keep the flagship 64 core for a later launch as they did with the Threadripper 3990X but that remains to be seen. Also, AMD has been experimenting a lot with workstation PRO SKUs so it could be possible that the next-gen line of chips might be known as PRO variant as Threadripper does carter the enthusiast and prosumer market.

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Announcement AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX 64 Core 128 Thread TBD TBD 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX 32 Core 64 Thread TBD TBD 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX 24 Core 48 Thread TBD TBD 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX 16 Core 32 Thread TBD TBD 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX 12 Core 24 Thread TBD TBD 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021

A launch in 2022 would mean that AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs will be pitted close to Intel's own Sapphire Rapids HEDT family for the W790 platform. Both Intel & AMD last launched their HEDT CPUs in November 2019, AMD did release its workstation/prosumer Threadripper chips too but Intel has been unable to capture the HEDT market since then. With new HEDT CPU families arriving in 2022, we will once again see heated competition in the segment, especially since both CPU makers will be offering brand new core architectures for the platform.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:

CPU Family Intel Sapphire Rapids-X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Process Node 10nm ESF 7nm Core Architecture Golden Cove Zen 3 Platform W790 TRX40/TRX80 Socket LGA 4677? LGA 4096 Max Cores / Threads 56/112? 64/128 Max Cache (L3) 168 MB? 224 MB + V-Cache? Memory Support DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200 Max PCIe Lanes 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 TDP Up To 225W Up To 280W