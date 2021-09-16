  ⋮  

Intel’s Next-Gen HEDT Sapphire Rapids CPUs To Launch on W790 Platform Alongside 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs In Q3 2022, Alleges Rumor

By Hassan Mujtaba
Rumors regarding Intel's next-generation Sapphire Rapids HEDT and Raptor Lake mainstream desktop CPUs have hit the web. Posted over at Bilibili, the same Chinese leaker who posted the pictures of the LGA 1700 socket and Z690 PCH has now detailed upcoming Intel desktop lineups.

The leaker not only talks about Sapphire Rapids and Raptor Lake processors but also mentions detailed specifications (mainly clock speeds) for Intel's Alder Lake lineup so let's start there.

Surprisingly High Latency Discovered During Alder Lake Test With DDR5-6400 Memory

Intel's Sapphire Rapids HEDT and Raptor Lake mainstream desktop CPUs are rumored to launch in Q3 2022. (Image Source Bilibili via Momomo_US)

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Family

There's nothing much to talk about regarding the Alder Lake Desktop CPUs except the fact that the leaker mentions the exact P-core clock speeds. The Intel Core i9-12900K would operate at 3.20 GHz base and 5.20 GHz boost (TB 3.0), the Core i7-12700K would operate at 3.60 GHz base and 5.0 GHz boost (TB 3.0) while the Core i5-12600K would operate at 3.70 GHz base & 4.90 GHz boost (TB 2.0) boost.

Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake 16 Core Flagship CPU Spotted With Over 5 GHz Clock Speed

The leaker states that the Non-K versions of the Core i9 and Core i7 CPUs will operate at a 100 MHz lower boost clock. It is also stated that the next-gen Core i3 series won't be a refresh of Rocket Lake and will be based on the Golden Cove core architecture. The iGPU will be the latest UHD 770 series with Xe graphics and the processors will feature support for DDR5-4800 and DDR4-3200 memory. It also looks like Intel may be planning to push forward the release of its entry-level chipsets such as the H670, B660, and H610 to the end of the year though that remains to be seen.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Rumored"

CPU NameP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Base / BoostE-Core Boost (All-Core)CacheTDP (PL1)TDP (PL2)Expected (MSRP) Price
Intel Core i9-12900K8816 / 243.2 / 5.3 GHz5.0 GHz (All Core)TBA / 3.9 GHz3.7 GHz (All Core)30 MB125W228W$599 US
Core i9-129008816 / 243.2 / 5.2 GHz4.9 GHz (All Core)TBATBA20 MB65W~200W$509 US
Intel Core i7-12700K8412 / 203.6 / 5.0 GHz4.7 GHz (All Core)TBA / 3.8 GHz3.6 GHz (All Core)25 MB125W228W$429 US
Core i7-127008412 / 203.6 / 4.9 GHz4.6 GHz (All Core)TBATBA25 MB65W~200W$359 US
Intel Core i5-12600K6410 / 163.7 / 4.9 GHz4.5 GHz (All Core)TBA / 3.6 GHz3.4 GHz (All Core)20 MB125W228W$279 US
Core i5-12600606 / 123.7 / 4.8 GHz4.4GHz (All Core)TBATBA18 MB65W~200W$249 US
Core i5-12400606 / 12TBATBATBATBA18 MB65W~200W$203 US

Intel Sapphire Rapids HEDT Desktop CPU Family

Arctic Offers Intel LGA1700 Mounting Kit For Specific Coolers For Free, Beginning In October

But moving to the main story, Intel's Sapphire Rapids HEDT lineup is said to launch on the W790 platform. There was a recent driver listing of the X699 chipset but that seems to be a placeholder as the leaker claims it is fake. The W790 chipset makes it seem like the Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU family will be aimed at the Prosumer market, similar to AMD's Threadripper Pro positioning. The important thing is that the lineup is expected to make a debut in Q3 2022, the same time as 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs.

Intel's Xeon-based Sapphire Rapids-SP chips are expected to feature up to 56 cores and LGA 4677 socket compatibility. The Sapphire Rapids workstation 'W' and HEDT 'X' chips might get a different socket and also a reduced number of cores unless Intel wants to plug in the same socket and SKU range for its HEDT/Workstation platform. It definitely looks like Intel would go the latter route since they have been beaten up pretty badly in the HEDT and workstation segment by AMD Threadripper for several years now.

We can expect new technologies such as a 10nm Enhanced SuperFin architecture for the Sapphire Rapids CPUs, 64 PCIe 5.0 lanes support, 8-Channel DDR5 memory, and many new enhancements aimed at prosumers and enthusiasts.

Intel HEDT Processor Families:

Intel HEDT FamilySapphire Rapids-X?Cascade Lake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XBroadwell-EHaswell-EIvy Bridge-ESandy Bridge-EGulftown
Process Node10nm ESF14nm++14nm+14nm+14nm+14nm22nm22nm32nm32nm
Flagship SKUTBACore i9-10980XEXeon W-3175XCore i9-9980XECore i9-7980XECore i7-6950XCore i7-5960XCore i7-4960XCore i7-3960XCore i7-980X
Max Cores/Threads56/112?18/3628/5618/3618/3610/208/166/126/126/12
Clock SpeedsTBA3.00 / 4.80 GHz3.10/4.30 GHz3.00/4.50 GHz2.60/4.20 GHz3.00/3.50 GHz3.00/3.50 GHz3.60/4.00 GHz3.30/3.90 GHz3.33/3,60 GHz
Max CacheTBA24.75 MB L338.5 MB L324.75 MB L324.75 MB L325 MB L320 MB L315 MB L315 MB L312 MB L3
Max PCI-Express Lanes (CPU)64 Gen5?44 Gen344 Gen344 Gen344 Gen340 Gen340 Gen340 Gen340 Gen232 Gen2
Chipset CompatiblityC790?X299C612EX299X299X99 ChipsetX99 ChipsetX79 ChipsetX79 ChipsetX58 Chipset
Socket CompatiblityLGA 4677?LGA 2066LGA 3647LGA 2066LGA 2066LGA 2011-3LGA 2011-3LGA 2011LGA 2011LGA 1366
Memory CompatiblityDDR5-4800?DDR4-2933DDR4-2666DDR4-2800DDR4-2666DDR4-2400DDR4-2133DDR3-1866DDR3-1600DDR3-1066
Max TDPTBA165W255W165W165W140W140W130W130W130W
LaunchQ2 2022?Q4 2019Q4 2018Q4 2018Q3 2017Q2 2016Q3 2014Q3 2013Q4 2011Q1 2010
Launch PriceTBA$979 US~$4000 US$1979 US$1999 US$1700 US$1059 US$999 US$999 US$999 US
