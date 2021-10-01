AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 ‘Chagall’ HEDT CPUs Allegedly Delayed To 2022

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs codenamed Chagall are reportedly not launching this year as their release date has been slipped to 2022.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs 'Chagall' Allegedly Launching in 2022

The rumor comes from Greymon55 who states in his tweet that the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs which are codenamed Chagall, have been delayed to 2022. Previously, the HEDT lineup was planned for launch in Q4 2021 but so far, AMD has announced no plans for Threadripper. This delay would also mean that users have to wait a little longer to get an update over the AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series which was introduced all the way back in November 2019.

Chagall seems to be delayed again, probably next year. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) October 1, 2021

With that said, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs have been leaking for a while now. We got to see the Threadripper PRO 5995WX and 5945WX CPUs in benchmarks a while back and specs of these chips were also reported within the Gigabyte leak a month back. According to a rumor by Moore's Law is Dead, AMD is expected to launch its next-generation Threadripper in both standard and 3DX (3D V-Cache) flavors. It is possible that AMD might just go the 3DX route for the HEDT CPU lineup like Milan-X chips which also leaked out a few weeks back.

The pricing is also said to be higher than the Zen 2 lineup which is expected considering the price bump we saw on the Ryzen 5000 mainstream CPUs versus the Ryzen 3000 models. It is possible that AMD might launch a few Ryzen Threadripper SKUs earlier and keep the flagship 64 core for a later launch as they did with the Threadripper 3990X but that remains to be seen. Also, AMD has been experementing a lot with workstation PRO SKUs so it could be possible that the next-gen line of chips might be known as PRO variant as Threadripper does carter the enthusiast and prosumer market.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:

CPU Family Intel Sapphire Rapids-X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Process Node 10nm ESF 7nm Core Architecture Golden Cove Zen 3 Platform W790 TRX40/TRX80 Socket LGA 4677? LGA 4096 Max Cores / Threads 56/112? 64/128 Max Cache (L3) 168 MB? 224 MB + V-Cache? Memory Support DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200 Max PCIe Lanes 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 TDP Up To 225W Up To 280W

A launch in 2022 would mean that AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs will be pitted close to Intel's own Sapphire Rapids HEDT family for the W790 platform. Both Intel & AMD last launched their HEDT CPUs in November 2019, AMD did release its workstation/prosumer Threadripper chips too but Intel has been unable to capture the HEDT market since then. With new HEDT CPU families arriving in 2022, we will once again see a heated competition in the segment, especially since both CPU makers will be offering brand new core architectures for the platform.

News Source: Videocardz