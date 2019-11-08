Once again, AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X 16 core mainstream and Intel's Core i9-10980XE 18 core high-end desktop CPUs have been benchmarked against each other in Geekbench. Both CPUs, aimed at the enthusiasts and gamers alike, feature massive core count under $1000 US and are scheduled for launch later this month.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core vs Intel Core i9-10980XE 18 Core Processor Benchmarks Leak Out - AMD's Mainstream Enough To Tackle Intel's HEDT

AMD officially introduced the Ryzen 9 3950X 16 core mainstream flagship processor yesterday. The processor was launched alongside the 3rd Generation Ryzen Threadripper lineup which will aim at the HEDT market. The 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper lineup initially features 24 core & 32 core CPUs but is expected to go up to 64 cores in January 2020 with the release of the flagship Threadripper 3990X.

Related AMD’s Flagship Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 Core & 128 Thread Monster CPU Leaks Out Accidentally By MSI

In the meanwhile, AMD has well-positioned their flagship mainstream, the Ryzen 9 3950X to take on Intel's flagship X299 HEDT CPU, the Core i9-10980XE. In fact, AMD's mainstream lineup such as the Ryzen 9 3900X 12 core and Ryzen 9 3950X 16 core offer absolutely amazing value compared to Intel's 10th Gen X-series parts. Not only do the X-series parts come in at a higher price point but the cost of the X299 platform alone is a huge factor. AMD's mainstream platform features dual-channel memory support and you can find various X570 motherboards around $150 US.

The same can not be said for the X299 platform which features Quad-channel memory support and the boards designed to support the new 10th Generation chips cost north of $250 US. The cooling requirement for both the Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9-10980XE is similar since AMD recommends using a top-end liquid cooler with their chip. The HEDT Intel chips also require very high-end liquid cooling to run at optimal boost clocks. With that said, let's take a quick look at the specifications of both chips before moving on to the benchmarks.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core CPU Specifications

In terms of specifications, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X will feature the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. There will be three chiplets on the Ryzen 9 interposer which include two Zen 2 dies and a single I/O die which is based on a 14nm process node. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X will be fully enabled, offering 16 cores and 32 threads. This core configuration has never been available on mainstream platforms such as AM4. Even the 12 core, 24 thread Ryzen 9 3900X configuration wasn't seen on mainstream platforms until AMD launched it, bringing high core counts, that used to be HEDT exclusive, down to mainstream users.

Related AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Flagship 16 Core Mainstream, Liquid-Cooling Optimized CPU Announced For $749 – Performance Previewed, 25th November Launch

In terms of clock speeds, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X runs at a base frequency of 3.5 GHz and boosts to a blisteringly fast 4.7 GHz which is the highest for AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series processor. The chip will feature 72 MB of total cache and just like the other Ryzen 9 parts, feature a TDP of 105W. The TDP is based on the base frequency numbers so it will actually be higher when the chip boosts or is manually overclocked by users. When it comes to overclocking, we also know that like all other Ryzen CPUs, the Ryzen 9 3950X will feature a soldered design that should help deliver better thermals than TIM. The processor is scheduled for launch on the 25th of November for a price of $749 US.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPU Lineup

CPU Name Ryzen 5 3500 Ryzen 5 3500X Ryzen 5 3600 Ryzen 5 3600X Ryzen 7 3700 Ryzen 7 3700X Ryzen 7 3750X Ryzen 7 3800X Ryzen 9 3900 Ryzen 9 3900X Ryzen 9 3950X Cores/Threads 6/6 6/6 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 16/32 Base Clock 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz TBD 3.6 GHz TBD 3.9 GHz 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz Boost Clock 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz TBD 4.4 GHz TBD 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 16 MB 32 MB 35 MB 35 MB 36 MB 36 MB 36 MB 36 MB 70 MB 70 MB 72 MB PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 TDP 65W 65W 65W 95W 65W 65W 105W 105W 65W 105W 105W Price $129 US? $149 US? $199 US $249 US $279 US? $329 US $349 US? $399 US $449 US? $499 US $749 US

Intel Core i9-10980XE 18 Core CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i9-10980XE will be the new flagship HEDT X-series chip, offering 18 cores and 36 threads clocked at 3.0 GHz base and a maximum boost clock of 4.6 GHz (one core TB 2.0), 4.8 GHz (one core TB 3.0) and 3.8 GHz all-core boost. The chip would feature 24.75 MB of L3 cache, up to 72 platform PCIe lanes, a TDP of 165W and a price of $979 US which is half of what the Core i9-9980 XE used to cost.

The chip is still based on the 14nm++ process node (Cascade Lake-X) and new features would include support for 256 GB DDR4-2933 memory, Intel Deep Learning Boost, 72 PCIe Gen 3.0 platform lanes, 2.5G Intel Ethernet Controller, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) support & an unlocked design for overclocking enthusiasts. The processor is scheduled to hit retail outlets next month.

Intel 10th Gen Core i9 'Cascade Lake' X-Series CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Single Core Turbo All Core Turbo L3 Cache TDP Price Intel Core i9-10980XE 18/36 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 3.8 GHz 24.75 MB 165W $979 Intel Core i9-10940X 14/28 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz 19.25 MB 165W $784 Intel Core i9-10920X 12/24 3.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz 16.50 MB 165W $689 Intel Core i9-10900X 10/20 3.7 GHz 4.7 GHz 3.8 GHz 13.75 MB 165W $590

Alright so let's talk about the benchmarks of both processors. I will start with the Geekbench 4 benchmark where both processors are compared against one another in single-core and multi-core optimized workloads. In single-core performance, the Ryzen 9 3950X scores 5570 points versus 5453 points of the Intel Core i9-10980XE. In multi-core performance, despite having more cores and threads, the Intel Core i9-10980XE still looses with a score of 51180 points versus AMD's 52098 points from the Ryzen 9 3950X. In the single-core and multi-core workload performance breakdown, you can clearly see that AMD is crushing Intel across the board which is impressive for a chip that has fewer cores/threads, a lower boost clock speed, a lower TDP and also comes in at around $250 US less.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core vs Intel Core i9-10980XE 18 Core CPU Geekbench 4 Benchmarks (Credits: Momomo_US):







We also spotted benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X in Geekbench 5. Here, we are comparing the Ryzen 9 3950X with a Core i9-9980XE since we couldn't find a proper entry for the i9-10980XE here. Once again, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X crushes the Core i9-9980XE, scoring 1363 vs 1205 points in single-core and 16722 vs 15823 points in multi-core benchmarks. The difference in performance is even wider compared to the Core i9-10980XE since the 9980XE has lower clocks than the new i9 chip.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core vs Intel Core i9-10980XE 18 Core CPU Geekbench 5 Benchmarks:







It shows that AMD is now super-competitive against Intel's HEDT with its mainstream lineup and the Ryzen Threadripper lineup would be aimed at ultra-enthusiasts who want the best. We also got to see some overclocking numbers for the Ryzen 9 3950X earlier last month which look impressive. Overall, expect to see some great performance numbers from the 16 core Ryzen mainstream chip which takes on Intel's flagship HEDT lineup later this month.

Which high-core count processor lineup are you looking forward to the most? AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper HEDT (Up To 64 Core / 128 Thread)

Intel 10th Core X-Series HEDT (Up To 18 Core / 36 Thread)

AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Mainstream (Up To 16 Core / 32 Thread)

Intel 10th Gen Core Mainstream (Up To 10 Core / 20 Thread) View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.