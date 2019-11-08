Yesterday, AMD officially unveiled its 3rd Generation Ryzen Threadripper CPU lineup, featuring up to 32 cores and 64 threads on the new sTRX4 socket-based TRX40 platform. While the initial lineup is planned for launch on the 25th of November, there's one part that wasn't included or teased as planned and that part is the flagship Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Leaked by MSI - Monstrous 64 Cores and 128 Threads Based on 7nm Zen 2 Core Architecture

The previous embargo plan for AMD included a teaser for their Ryzen Threadripper 3990X flagship chip. What's so special about this chip is that it would feature 64 cores and 128 threads, twice that of the recently announced Ryzen Threadripper 3970X which would be retailing at $1999 US. AMD was expected to tease it but due to a change in the embargo, they planned to reserve the teaser for a later date.

Related AMD’s Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core CPU Faster Than Intel’s Flagship Core i9-10980XE 18 Core CPU in Single-Core & Multi-Core Geekbench Benchmarks

But for those wondering that maybe AMD might have canceled the Threadripper 3990X 64 core part and that's the reason they didn't show it, well we have good news for you guys. MSI posted their TRX40 Creator motherboard introductory video yesterday and in that video, MSI leaked out the 64 core and 128 thread chip. The video which has now been taken down by MSI showed the TRX40 Creator and a Threadripper CPU performing some intensive workloads but MSI decided to open the task manager for us too.

In the task manager, we can spot 8 vertical and 16 horizontal tiles. This rounds up to a total of 128 threads. For comparison, the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X features 64 threads and the TRX40 creator doesn't feature two sockets so it is definitely a single chip that features 128 threads. There is also no possibility that this could just be the 2nd Generation EPYC chip as those are designed around the server platform and there have been failed attempts before to booth EPYC chips on the HEDT X399 platform. So this is definitely a very early sample of what is supposed to be AMD's flagship Threadripper, the 3990X.

Other than the task manager clip, we can't spot any other details about the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X but it will be the flagship of the Threadripper lineup, offering 64 cores, 128 threads, tons of PCIe Gen 4 lanes (~128) and up to 288 MB of total cache (L2+L3). The chip will be a monster for all enthusiasts and would cost around $3000 US when it officially launches in January 2020. Also, one thing that the announcement revealed is that the first Ryzen Threadripper processors, the 3970X and the 3960X don't feature eight Zen 2 CCD's like the EPYC variants but actually feature four Zen 2 CCD's. Each Zen 2 CCD has 8 cores so four dies are perfect for power efficiency and for AMD to increase margins on their HEDT lineup. The 64 core part, on the other hand, would feature all eight Zen 2 CCD's like the EPYC chips.

AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processor SKUs:

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread CPU Predecessor Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Retail Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X/WX 64 Core 128 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (32 Core / 64 Thread) TBD TBD TBD ~280W $2999? January 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3980X/WX 48 Core 96 Thread N/A TBD TBD TBD ~280W $2499? January 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X/WX 32 Core 64 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX (24 Core / 48 Thread) 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 128 MB 280W $1999 25th November 2019 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 Core 48 Thread N/A 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 128 MB 280W $1399 25th November 2019

Expect more details from AMD for the rest of the Threadripper processors in the coming months. It's likely that AMD would release the teaser trailer for the 64 core part on the 25th of November when the initial lineup hits retail shelves.

What are you expecting the flagship AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 Core CPU to be priced at? $2999 US

$3499 US

$3999 US

Don't care because I can't afford one anyways View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.