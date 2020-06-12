Amazon seems to have listed AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 3900XT & Ryzen 5 3600XT Matisse Refresh Desktop CPUs ahead of their announcement next week. The listing was spotted by Tomshardware (via Videocardz) which lists down both processors along with their expected prices, specifications & release date.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT & Ryzen 5 3600XT 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPUs Listed By Amazon, Retail Launch Set For 7th July

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT were first confirmed by us back in May. We reported how the upcoming processors will be a refresh of the existing parts, retaining the core configurations but offering higher clock speeds. The Matisse Refresh family based on the Zen 2 core architecture will offer higher clocks and will replace the existing Ryzen 3000 CPUs at the same price points.

NVIDIA Taps AMD’s EPYC Enterprise CPUs for DGX A100 AI Accelerator

Amazon has now listed two of the three processors which will be announced next week followed by retail availability in the coming month. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT has been listed for 569 Euros and the Ryzen 5 3600XT has been listed for 249 Euros. These prices are in no way final MSRPs as they're expected to be lower and we will know for sure when the CPUs get announced on the 16th of June.





As for retail availability, it seems like AMD is going to open up pre-orders for the CPUs on the same day they get announced but you will only get them in your hands on the 7th of July.

Here's Everything We Know About AMD's Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPU Family

Starting off with what to expect from the Matisse Refresh family, the core configuration is going to remain the same. The refreshed Ryzen 3000 lineup would include three processors which are listed below:

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (Ryzen 9 3900X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT (Ryzen 7 3800X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (Ryzen 5 3600X Replacement)

The Ryzen 9 3900XT will feature 12 cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will feature 8 cores and 16 threads while the Ryzen 5 3600XT will feature 6 cores and 12 threads. From the looks of things, each processor is getting a big boost in terms of clock speeds to take out Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs which launched recently.

AMD’s Record Q1 Growth Fueled By 7nm Sales Yet Qualcomm Led In IC Revenue

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is suggested to feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.7 GHz (single-core) compared to a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz on the existing Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will offer a major base clock bump of 4.2 GHz and a boost clock bump of 4.7 GHz versus the Ryzen 7 3800X which features a base frequency of 4.0 GHz and boost frequency of 4.5 GHz. Finally, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT will offer a 4 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost frequencies which are a definite improvement over the stock Ryzen 5 3600X. It'll just be 100 MHz lower clocked than the Intel Core i5-10600K while offering tremendously better IPC and multi-threading performance out of the box, giving AMD the opportunity to reclaim its position in the mainstream market.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 Cores/Threads 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 Base Clock 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz? 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz? 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz? Boost Clock 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz? 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz? 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz? L3 Cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB TDP 95W 95W? 105W 105W? 105W 105W? Launch 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Price $249 US (MSRP)

$229 US (Newegg) TBA $399 US (MSRP)

$335 US (Newegg) TBA $499 US (MSRP)

$431 US (Newegg) TBA

All three AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' CPUs will feature higher base clocks than Intel's 10th Gen desktop CPUs if this rumor is correct. While the boost clocks are lower, they are still close to Intel's offerings, at least for the Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT. At clock-to-clock, AMD's Ryzen CPUs offer much better performance than Intel's offering with higher performance/watt figures. The Ryzen 9 3900X already is neck-to-neck in several benchmarks with the Intel Core i9-10900K due to its higher core/thread count but the clock advantage of Intel's CPUs can now be reverted with the frequency bump.

It will also be interesting to see how well the new Matisse Refresh CPUs handle their boost clocks considering AMD had to release several fixes for the original lineup for them to touch advertised clock speeds.







What is interesting is that all three CPUs will feature higher clock speeds & enhanced overclock support. Our sources also suggest that the boost algorithms for the new CPUs are more tightly tuned which should result in 5-10% performance improvement over existing parts. The new Ryzen 3000 CPUs will be priced around the same as existing parts while the original Matisse chips will be getting huge price cuts.