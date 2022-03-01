AMD Rumored To Launch Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Threadripper PRO 5000 & EPYC Milan-X CPUs In March
AMD is planning to launch brand new CPUs from its trio of segments including Ryzen, Threadripper PRO & EPYC, all within this month.
The rumor comes from Videocardz sources which have told that AMD is expected to launch CPUs from each segment in the month of March. There will be data center EPYC, consumer Ryzen, and workstation Threadripper CPUs, all launching on different dates within this month. We will know for sure soon since the first launch of the month is planned for next week.
AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 - Workstation CPU Lineup
AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 & Threadripper PRO 5000 CPUs have been delayed over and over again but it looks like the Zen 3 powered 'Chagall' CPU family for workstations will finally be coming to the OEM segment on the 8th of March, 2022. The CPUs will be aiming at the high-end segment of workstations and will be compatible with SP3 socket platforms while featuring up to 64 cores & 128 threads. The lineup was also previously rumored for a March 2022 launch as reported here so it looks likely to be the case and we are finally going to see the new Threadripper's in action soon!
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:
|CPU Family
|Intel Sapphire Rapids-X
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000
|Process Node
|10nm ESF
|7nm
|Core Architecture
|Golden Cove
|Zen 3
|Platform
|W790
|TRX40/TRX80
|Socket
|LGA 4677?
|LGA 4096
|Max Cores / Threads
|56/112?
|64/128
|Max Cache (L3)
|168 MB?
|224 MB + V-Cache?
|Memory Support
|DDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200
|Max PCIe Lanes
|64 PCIe Gen 5.0
|128 PCIe Gen 4.0
|TDP
|Up To 225W
|Up To 280W
|Launch
|Q3 2022?
|March 2022?
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - Mainstream CPU Lineup
Next up, we have the consumer-aimed Ryzen 7 5800X3D which is suggested to launch on either 14th of March or the 21st of March. Earlier, Greymon55 revealed that the CPU was shipped and could be launching by the end of this month. It could be likely that the 14th March date could be the reviewer's embargo lift while the second date could be the official retail launch. Surely, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be the only 3D V-Cache chip and it launches close to the Zen 4 Ryzen CPUs that are also expected to launch just a few quarters ahead.
But I believe that the 5800X3D has a really good potential of being a great mainstream solution for several gamers as upgrading only requires you to replace your existing CPU rather than investing in an entirely new platform & we know from Intel's Alder Lake lineup just how expensive DDR5 and new motherboards could be at the launch and with Zen 4 first aiming the premium segment, it looks like most gamers would call it a day and likely get the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and wait till prices and availability normalize for the AM5 platform.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" & Ryzen 4000 'Renoir-X' CPU Lineup
|CPU Name
|Architecture
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|7nm Zen 3
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|72 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|7nm Zen 3
|12/24
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|70 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900
|7nm Zen 3
|12/24
|3.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|64 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$499 US?
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|7nm Zen 3
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|64 MB + 32 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|7nm Zen 3
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|36 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800
|7nm Zen 3
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|32 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$399 US?
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|7nm Zen 3
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|35 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700
|7nm Zen 2
|8/16
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|12 MB
|TBA (Gen 3)
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600
|7nm Zen 2
|6/12
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|11 MB
|TBA (Gen 3)
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300
|7nm Zen 2
|4/8
|3.8 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|6 MB
|TBA (Gen 3)
|65W
|TBD
AMD EPYC Milan-X - Data Center CPU Lineup
Lastly, the AMD EPYC Milan-X CPUs are expected to make a formal debut in the retail segment on the 21st of March too, so the same day as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The EPYC Milan-X CPUs & Ryzen 7 5800X3D are both powered by 3D V-Cache so it makes sense to have them launching on the same day. Now, these are all rumors for now but it sounds plausible and we will know for sure in a few days.
AMD EPYC CPU Families:
|Family Name
|AMD EPYC Naples
|AMD EPYC Rome
|AMD EPYC Milan
|AMD EPYC Milan-X
|AMD EPYC Genoa
|AMD EPYC Bergamo
|AMD EPYC Turin
|Family Branding
|EPYC 7001
|EPYC 7002
|EPYC 7003
|EPYC 7003X?
|EPYC 7004?
|EPYC 7005?
|EPYC 7006?
|Family Launch
|2017
|2019
|2021
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2024-2025?
|CPU Architecture
|Zen 1
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Zen 4
|Zen 4C
|Zen 5
|Process Node
|14nm GloFo
|7nm TSMC
|7nm TSMC
|7nm TSMC
|5nm TSMC
|5nm TSMC
|3nm TSMC?
|Platform Name
|SP3
|SP3
|SP3
|SP3
|SP5
|SP5
|SP5
|Socket
|LGA 4094
|LGA 4094
|LGA 4094
|LGA 4094
|LGA 6096
|LGA 6096
|LGA 6096
|Max Core Count
|32
|64
|64
|64
|96
|128
|256
|Max Thread Count
|64
|128
|128
|128
|192
|256
|512
|Max L3 Cache
|64 MB
|256 MB
|256 MB
|768 MB?
|384 MB?
|TBD
|TBD
|Chiplet Design
|4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD)
|8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD
|8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD
|8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD
|12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD
|12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD
|TBD
|Memory Support
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5600?
|DDR5-6000?
|Memory Channels
|8 Channel
|8 Channel
|8 Channel
|8 Channel
|12 Channel
|12 Channel
|TBD
|PCIe Gen Support
|64 Gen 3
|128 Gen 4
|128 Gen 4
|128 Gen 4
|128 Gen 5
|TBD
|TBD
|TDP Range
|200W
|280W
|280W
|280W
|320W (cTDP 400W)
|320W (cTDP 400W)
|480W (cTDP 600W)
