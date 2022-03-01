  ⋮  

AMD Rumored To Launch Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Threadripper PRO 5000 & EPYC Milan-X CPUs In March

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 CPU Specs Leak Out: 5995WX Flagship With 64 Cores, 280W TDP, 256 MB Cache & Up To 4.55 GHz Clocks

AMD is planning to launch brand new CPUs from its trio of segments including Ryzen, Threadripper PRO & EPYC, all within this month.

AMD Ryzen, Threadripper, EPYC CPU Launches Rumored For March: Include Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Threadripper PRO 5000 & EPYC Milan-X

The rumor comes from Videocardz sources which have told that AMD is expected to launch CPUs from each segment in the month of March. There will be data center EPYC, consumer Ryzen, and workstation Threadripper CPUs, all launching on different dates within this month. We will know for sure soon since the first launch of the month is planned for next week.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs Get Major Retailer-Specific Price Cuts: Ryzen 9 5950X Now at $599, 5900X at $449, 5800X at $299, 5600X at $229

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 - Workstation CPU Lineup

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 & Threadripper PRO 5000 CPUs have been delayed over and over again but it looks like the Zen 3 powered 'Chagall' CPU family for workstations will finally be coming to the OEM segment on the 8th of March, 2022. The CPUs will be aiming at the high-end segment of workstations and will be compatible with SP3 socket platforms while featuring up to 64 cores & 128 threads. The lineup was also previously rumored for a March 2022 launch as reported here so it looks likely to be the case and we are finally going to see the new Threadripper's in action soon!

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:

CPU FamilyIntel Sapphire Rapids-XAMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000
Process Node10nm ESF7nm
Core ArchitectureGolden CoveZen 3
PlatformW790TRX40/TRX80
SocketLGA 4677?LGA 4096
Max Cores / Threads56/112?64/128
Max Cache (L3)168 MB?224 MB + V-Cache?
Memory SupportDDR5-4800DDR4-3200
Max PCIe Lanes64 PCIe Gen 5.0128 PCIe Gen 4.0
TDPUp To 225WUp To 280W
LaunchQ3 2022?March 2022?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - Mainstream CPU Lineup

Next up, we have the consumer-aimed Ryzen 7 5800X3D which is suggested to launch on either 14th of March or the 21st of March. Earlier, Greymon55 revealed that the CPU was shipped and could be launching by the end of this month. It could be likely that the 14th March date could be the reviewer's embargo lift while the second date could be the official retail launch. Surely, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be the only 3D V-Cache chip and it launches close to the Zen 4 Ryzen CPUs that are also expected to launch just a few quarters ahead.

AMD offers bold CPU rebates To VARs with the rollout of new invite-only partner program

But I believe that the 5800X3D has a really good potential of being a great mainstream solution for several gamers as upgrading only requires you to replace your existing CPU rather than investing in an entirely new platform & we know from Intel's Alder Lake lineup just how expensive DDR5 and new motherboards could be at the launch and with Zen 4 first aiming the premium segment, it looks like most gamers would call it a day and likely get the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and wait till prices and availability normalize for the AM5 platform.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" & Ryzen 4000 'Renoir-X' CPU Lineup

CPU NameArchitectureCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockCache (L2+L3)PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)TDPPrice
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X7nm Zen 316/323.4 GHz4.9 GHz72 MB24 + 16105W$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X7nm Zen 312/243.7 GHz4.8 GHz70 MB24 + 16105W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 9 59007nm Zen 312/243.0 GHz4.7 GHz64 MB24 + 1665W$499 US?
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 7nm Zen 38/163.4 GHz4.5 GHz64 MB + 32 MB24 + 16105WTBD
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X7nm Zen 38/163.8 GHz4.7 GHz36 MB24 + 16105W$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 58007nm Zen 38/163.4 GHz4.6 GHz32 MB24 + 1665W$399 US?
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X7nm Zen 36/123.7 GHz4.6 GHz35 MB24 + 1665W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 7 47007nm Zen 28/163.6 GHz4.4 GHz12 MBTBA (Gen 3)65WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 46007nm Zen 26/123.6 GHz4.1 GHz11 MBTBA (Gen 3)65WTBD
AMD Ryzen 3 43007nm Zen 24/83.8 GHz4.0 GHz6 MBTBA (Gen 3)65WTBD

AMD EPYC Milan-X - Data Center CPU Lineup

Lastly, the AMD EPYC Milan-X CPUs are expected to make a formal debut in the retail segment on the 21st of March too, so the same day as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The EPYC Milan-X CPUs & Ryzen 7 5800X3D are both powered by 3D V-Cache so it makes sense to have them launching on the same day. Now, these are all rumors for now but it sounds plausible and we will know for sure in a few days.

Hacker Targets Java Exploit at HP's AMD EPYC CPU Powered Servers For Raptoreum Crypto Mining, Mines Over $100,000 US In 8 Days

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family NameAMD EPYC NaplesAMD EPYC RomeAMD EPYC MilanAMD EPYC Milan-XAMD EPYC GenoaAMD EPYC BergamoAMD EPYC Turin
Family BrandingEPYC 7001EPYC 7002EPYC 7003EPYC 7003X?EPYC 7004?EPYC 7005?EPYC 7006?
Family Launch2017201920212022202220232024-2025?
CPU ArchitectureZen 1Zen 2Zen 3Zen 3Zen 4Zen 4CZen 5
Process Node14nm GloFo7nm TSMC7nm TSMC7nm TSMC5nm TSMC5nm TSMC3nm TSMC?
Platform NameSP3SP3SP3SP3SP5SP5SP5
SocketLGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 6096LGA 6096LGA 6096
Max Core Count3264646496128256
Max Thread Count64128128128192256512
Max L3 Cache64 MB256 MB256 MB768 MB?384 MB?TBDTBD
Chiplet Design4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD)8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IODTBD
Memory SupportDDR4-2666DDR4-3200DDR4-3200DDR4-3200DDR5-5200DDR5-5600?DDR5-6000?
Memory Channels8 Channel8 Channel8 Channel8 Channel12 Channel12 ChannelTBD
PCIe Gen Support64 Gen 3128 Gen 4128 Gen 4128 Gen 4128 Gen 5TBDTBD
TDP Range200W280W280W280W320W (cTDP 400W)320W (cTDP 400W)480W (cTDP 600W)

News Source: Videocardz

