AMD Rumored To Launch Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Threadripper PRO 5000 & EPYC Milan-X CPUs In March

AMD is planning to launch brand new CPUs from its trio of segments including Ryzen, Threadripper PRO & EPYC, all within this month.

The rumor comes from Videocardz sources which have told that AMD is expected to launch CPUs from each segment in the month of March. There will be data center EPYC, consumer Ryzen, and workstation Threadripper CPUs, all launching on different dates within this month. We will know for sure soon since the first launch of the month is planned for next week.

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 - Workstation CPU Lineup

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 & Threadripper PRO 5000 CPUs have been delayed over and over again but it looks like the Zen 3 powered 'Chagall' CPU family for workstations will finally be coming to the OEM segment on the 8th of March, 2022. The CPUs will be aiming at the high-end segment of workstations and will be compatible with SP3 socket platforms while featuring up to 64 cores & 128 threads. The lineup was also previously rumored for a March 2022 launch as reported here so it looks likely to be the case and we are finally going to see the new Threadripper's in action soon!

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 vs Intel Sapphire Rapids-X HEDT CPUs:

CPU Family Intel Sapphire Rapids-X AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 Process Node 10nm ESF 7nm Core Architecture Golden Cove Zen 3 Platform W790 TRX40/TRX80 Socket LGA 4677? LGA 4096 Max Cores / Threads 56/112? 64/128 Max Cache (L3) 168 MB? 224 MB + V-Cache? Memory Support DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200 Max PCIe Lanes 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 TDP Up To 225W Up To 280W Launch Q3 2022? March 2022?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - Mainstream CPU Lineup

Next up, we have the consumer-aimed Ryzen 7 5800X3D which is suggested to launch on either 14th of March or the 21st of March. Earlier, Greymon55 revealed that the CPU was shipped and could be launching by the end of this month. It could be likely that the 14th March date could be the reviewer's embargo lift while the second date could be the official retail launch. Surely, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be the only 3D V-Cache chip and it launches close to the Zen 4 Ryzen CPUs that are also expected to launch just a few quarters ahead.

But I believe that the 5800X3D has a really good potential of being a great mainstream solution for several gamers as upgrading only requires you to replace your existing CPU rather than investing in an entirely new platform & we know from Intel's Alder Lake lineup just how expensive DDR5 and new motherboards could be at the launch and with Zen 4 first aiming the premium segment, it looks like most gamers would call it a day and likely get the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and wait till prices and availability normalize for the AM5 platform.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" & Ryzen 4000 'Renoir-X' CPU Lineup

CPU Name Architecture Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 7nm Zen 3 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 7nm Zen 3 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900 7nm Zen 3 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 64 MB 24 + 16 65W $499 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 7nm Zen 3 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 64 MB + 32 MB 24 + 16 105W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 7nm Zen 3 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800 7nm Zen 3 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $399 US? AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 7nm Zen 3 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 7 4700 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB TBA (Gen 3) 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 4600 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 11 MB TBA (Gen 3) 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 3 4300 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 MB TBA (Gen 3) 65W TBD

AMD EPYC Milan-X - Data Center CPU Lineup

Lastly, the AMD EPYC Milan-X CPUs are expected to make a formal debut in the retail segment on the 21st of March too, so the same day as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The EPYC Milan-X CPUs & Ryzen 7 5800X3D are both powered by 3D V-Cache so it makes sense to have them launching on the same day. Now, these are all rumors for now but it sounds plausible and we will know for sure in a few days.

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family Name AMD EPYC Naples AMD EPYC Rome AMD EPYC Milan AMD EPYC Milan-X AMD EPYC Genoa AMD EPYC Bergamo AMD EPYC Turin Family Branding EPYC 7001 EPYC 7002 EPYC 7003 EPYC 7003X? EPYC 7004? EPYC 7005? EPYC 7006? Family Launch 2017 2019 2021 2022 2022 2023 2024-2025? CPU Architecture Zen 1 Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 4 Zen 4C Zen 5 Process Node 14nm GloFo 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 5nm TSMC 5nm TSMC 3nm TSMC? Platform Name SP3 SP3 SP3 SP3 SP5 SP5 SP5 Socket LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 6096 LGA 6096 LGA 6096 Max Core Count 32 64 64 64 96 128 256 Max Thread Count 64 128 128 128 192 256 512 Max L3 Cache 64 MB 256 MB 256 MB 768 MB? 384 MB? TBD TBD Chiplet Design 4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) 8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD TBD Memory Support DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 DDR5-5600? DDR5-6000? Memory Channels 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 12 Channel 12 Channel TBD PCIe Gen Support 64 Gen 3 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 5 TBD TBD TDP Range 200W 280W 280W 280W 320W (cTDP 400W) 320W (cTDP 400W) 480W (cTDP 600W)

