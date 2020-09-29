The first performance benchmarks of AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7 5800X "Vermeer" Zen 3 CPU have leaked out in the Ashes of The Singularity database. The benchmarks have been spotted by TUM APISAK and show that AMD's upcoming 8 core will absolutely demolish Intel's fastest 10 core chip when it comes to price/performance.

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core & 16 Thread "Zen 3 Vermeer" CPU Benchmark Leak Out, Faster Than The Intel Core i9-10900K 10 Core CPU

The performance was measured in the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark at the 4K Crazy preset. While 4K tends to be more of a GPU-bound scenario, the AOTS benchmark does include indicators for CPU performance metrics.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is one of the two Ryzen 5000 "Vermeer" series chips that are confirmed to be part of the launch lineup so far. We talked about the Ryzen 9 5900X yesterday which is a higher-end 12 core & 24 thread part while the Ryzen 7 5800X would replace the Ryzen 7 3800X at a similar price point. From the benchmark, the chip is listed as an 8 core part with 16 thread so the core config hasn't been changed from its predecessor.

The fundamental changes to Zen 3 would come in the form of a new architecture for higher IPC gains, a redesigned CCD/cache structure, higher clocks, and improved efficiency. The clock speeds for the chip weren't reported within the benchmark but the chip scored 5900 points which are on par with the Intel Core i9-10900K running at stock. Both setups were running a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

What's more important to look at are the CPU framerates and here you can see the Ryzen 7 5800X completely crushing the Intel Core i9-10900K in terms of max framerate. In the Normal Batch run, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X delivers up to 22% higher framerate than the Intel Core i9-10900K and 16% average in all batch results. We do not know the final clocks for the Ryzen 7 5800X yet but the Intel Core i9-10900K does feature more cores and threads and even runs at clock speeds up to 5.3 GHz.

Previously leaked OPN codes did point out up to 4.6 GHz clock speeds for engineering samples which is the same boost clock as the Ryzen 7 3800X. Since the Ryzen 7 3800X operates at up to 4.7 GHz boost clocks, we might get something close to 4.7-4.8 GHz with the Zen 3 based parts. The following are the leaked OPN codes of Zen 3 engineering samples from Igor's Lab:

OPN 1: 100-000000059-14_46 / 37_Y (12 Cores)

OPN 2: 100-000000059-15_46 / 37_N (12 Cores)

OPN 1: 100-000000063-07_46 / 40_N (8 Cores)

OPN 2: 100-000000063-08_46 / 40_Y (8 Cores)

OPN 3: 100-000000063-23_44 / 38_N (8 Cores)

Considering if AMD prices its Ryzen 7 5800X in the same ballpark as the Ryzen 7 3800X, around $350-$400 US, that would mean a big win for consumers as they'll get performance equivalent to a $500 US+ chip at a much lower price. Additionally, the AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs will be using an enhanced 7nm+ process node and we can expect higher efficiency resulting in much lower power draw than the competing Intel chips.

The AMD Zen 3 architecture is said to be the greatest CPU design since the original Zen. It is a chip that has been completely revamped from the group up and focuses on three key features of which include significant IPC gains, faster clocks, and higher efficiency.

AMD has so far confirmed themselves that Zen 3 brings a brand new CPU architecture, which helps deliver significant IPC gains, faster clocks, and even higher core counts than before. Some rumors have even pointed to a 17% increase in IPC and a 50% increase in Zen 3's floating-point operations along with a major cache redesign.

We also got to see a major change to the cache design in an EPYC presentation, which showed that Zen 3 would be offering a unified cache design which should essentially double the cache that each Zen 3 core could have access compared to Zen 2.

The CPUs are also expected to get up to 200-300 MHz clock boost, which should bring Zen 3 based Ryzen processors close to the 10th Generation Intel Core offerings. That, along with the massive IPC increase and general changes to the architecture, would result in much faster performance than existing Ryzen 3000 processors, which already made a huge jump over Ryzen 2000 and Ryzen 1000 processors while being an evolutionary product rather than revolutionary, as AMD unveiled very recently.

The key thing to consider is that we will get to see the return of the chiplet architecture and AMD will retain support on the existing AM4 socket. The AM4 socket was to last until 2020 so it is likely that the Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 CPUs would be the last family to utilize the socket before AMD goes to AM5 which would be designed around the future technologies such as DDR5 and USB 4.0. AMD's X670 chipset was also hinted as to arrive by the end of this year and will feature enhanced PCIe Gen 4.0 support and increased I/O in the form of more M.2, SATA, and USB 3.2 ports.

It was recently confirmed by AMD that Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs will only be supported by 400 & 500-series chipsets while 300-series support would be left out.

AMD had also recently confirmed that Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 desktop processors would mark the continuation of its high-performance journey. The Zen 3 architecture would be first available on the consumer desktop platform with the launch of the Vermeer family of CPUs that will replace the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3000 Matisse family of CPUs.

So, what’s next for AMD in the PC space? Well, I cannot share too much, but I can say our high-performance journey continues with our first “Zen 3” Client processor on-track to launch later this year. I will wrap by saying you haven’t seen the best of us yet. AMD Executive Vice President of Computing & Graphics - Rick Bergman

As of now, the competitive advantage that AMD has with its Zen 2 based Ryzen 3000 is just way too big compared to whatever Intel has in their sleeves for this year, and Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 CPUs are going to push that envelope even further. Expect AMD to unveil its next-generation Ryzen CPUs and the underlying Zen 3 core architecture on 8th October.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (3)+ / Zen 3? Zen (4) / Zen 3? Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm+ Server EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series (Warhol) Ryzen 6000 Series (Raphael) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Ryzen 5000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2020/2021 2022