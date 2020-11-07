  ⋮  

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U ‘Lucienne Renoir Refresh’ APU Powered Acer Aspire 5 1515 Notebook Detailed

By
Nov 7, 2020 05:31 EST
AMD's mobility processors have experienced an incredible surge in demand with Renoir.

AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7 5700U 'Lucienne' APU powered Acer Aspire 5 A515 notebook has been listed over at Amazon Italy (via Videocardz). The notebook is one of the first products that is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5000 APUs which will be announced at CES 2021, featuring both Zen 2 & Zen 3 powered APUs.

The Acer Aspire A515 notebook is still listed at Amazon Italy however no pricing or availability has been mentioned as of yet. The specifications are fully disclosed for this specific notebook and it is indeed powered by a next-gen Ryzen 5000 APU, specifically, the Zen 2 based Ryzen 7 5700U which falls under the Lucienne family (Renoir Refresh).

AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPUs Reportedly Running on A320 & X370 Motherboards, B450 Support Already Added By ASUS & Gigabyte

Talking about the APU first, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is featured in the Lucienne-U lineup which is based on the Zen 2 core architecture. The Cezanne lineup will co-exist within the Ryzen 5000 line & will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The Ryzen 7 5700U offers 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 1.8 GHz, and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz. Compared to the Ryzen 7 4700U, the Ryzen 7 5700U offers a 200 MHz increase in boost clock and 8 more threads.

  • amd-ryzen-7-5700u-lucienne-apu_ryzen-5000_acer-aspire-a515-notebook_1
  • amd-ryzen-7-5700u-lucienne-apu_ryzen-5000_acer-aspire-a515-notebook_2
  • amd-ryzen-7-5700u-lucienne-apu_ryzen-5000_acer-aspire-a515-notebook_3
  • amd-ryzen-7-5700u-lucienne-apu_ryzen-5000_acer-aspire-a515-notebook_8
  • amd-ryzen-7-5700u-lucienne-apu_ryzen-5000_acer-aspire-a515-notebook_7
  • amd-ryzen-7-5700u-lucienne-apu_ryzen-5000_acer-aspire-a515-notebook_6
  • amd-ryzen-7-5700u-lucienne-apu_ryzen-5000_acer-aspire-a515-notebook_5
  • amd-ryzen-7-5700u-lucienne-apu_ryzen-5000_acer-aspire-a515-notebook_4

For the GPU, the Ryzen 7 5700U will offer 8 CUs or a total of 512 cores which will be clocked at 1900 MHz. The Ryzen 7 4700U on the other hand came with 7 compute units or 448 SPs that will operate at a clock speed of 1600 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary:

APU NameAPU FamilyArchitectureProcessCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheGraphicsGPU ClockTDP
AMD Ryzen 7 5800UCezanne UZen 37nm8 / 162.00 GHz4.40 GHz16 MB8 CUs (512 SP)2000 MHz10-25W
AMD Ryzen 7 5700ULucienne UZen 27nm8 / 161.80 GHz4.30 GHz8 MB8 CUs (512 SP)1900 MHz10-25W
AMD Ryzen 5 5600UCezanne UZen 37nm6 / 122.30 GHz4.20 GHz12 MB7 CUs (448 SP)1800 MHz10-25W
AMD Ryzen 5 5500ULucienne UZen 27nm6 / 122.10 GHz4.00 GHz8 MB7 CUs (448 SP)1800 MHz10-25W
AMD Ryzen 3 5400UCezanne UZen 37nm4 / 82.60 GHz4.00 GHz8 MB6 CUs (384 SP)1600 MHz10-25W
AMD Ryzen AMD Ryzen 3 5300ULucienne UZen 27nm4 / 82.60 GHz3.85 GHz4 MB6 CU (384 SP)1500 MHz10-25W

With the AMD Ryzen 5000 APU out of the way, let's talk about other important specifications of the Acer Aspire A515 notebook. There will be 8 GB of DDR4 SODIMM memory which can be expanded up to 24 GB. Storage will include a 512 GB SSD. The display includes a full HD IPS panel with a size of 15.6". The laptop. You can expect the standard looks of a 15.6" design from this notebook which supports a silver color theme and looks fairly standard.

Other than that, I/O on the Acer Aspire A515 includes one USB 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.2 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a single RJ-45 LAN port, and Audio-out jack, and a charging port that powers the 48Wh battery. There's also full Bluetooth and WiFi 802.11ax support. The whole thing weighs in at just 1.9 kg.

  • amd-ryzen-7-5700u-lucienne-apu_ryzen-5000_acer-aspire-a515-notebook_pre-order
  • amd-ryzen-7-5700u-lucienne-apu_ryzen-5000_acer-aspire-a515-notebook

As per Videocardz, the laptop was initially listed with a price of 779 Euros and was planned to be available around 1st February however the pre-order link was removed and updated with the site listing we posted above.

