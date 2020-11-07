AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7 5700U 'Lucienne' APU powered Acer Aspire 5 A515 notebook has been listed over at Amazon Italy (via Videocardz). The notebook is one of the first products that is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5000 APUs which will be announced at CES 2021, featuring both Zen 2 & Zen 3 powered APUs.

The Acer Aspire A515 notebook is still listed at Amazon Italy however no pricing or availability has been mentioned as of yet. The specifications are fully disclosed for this specific notebook and it is indeed powered by a next-gen Ryzen 5000 APU, specifically, the Zen 2 based Ryzen 7 5700U which falls under the Lucienne family (Renoir Refresh).

Talking about the APU first, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is featured in the Lucienne-U lineup which is based on the Zen 2 core architecture. The Cezanne lineup will co-exist within the Ryzen 5000 line & will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The Ryzen 7 5700U offers 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 1.8 GHz, and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz. Compared to the Ryzen 7 4700U, the Ryzen 7 5700U offers a 200 MHz increase in boost clock and 8 more threads.

















For the GPU, the Ryzen 7 5700U will offer 8 CUs or a total of 512 cores which will be clocked at 1900 MHz. The Ryzen 7 4700U on the other hand came with 7 compute units or 448 SPs that will operate at a clock speed of 1600 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary:

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

With the AMD Ryzen 5000 APU out of the way, let's talk about other important specifications of the Acer Aspire A515 notebook. There will be 8 GB of DDR4 SODIMM memory which can be expanded up to 24 GB. Storage will include a 512 GB SSD. The display includes a full HD IPS panel with a size of 15.6". The laptop. You can expect the standard looks of a 15.6" design from this notebook which supports a silver color theme and looks fairly standard.

Other than that, I/O on the Acer Aspire A515 includes one USB 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.2 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a single RJ-45 LAN port, and Audio-out jack, and a charging port that powers the 48Wh battery. There's also full Bluetooth and WiFi 802.11ax support. The whole thing weighs in at just 1.9 kg.





As per Videocardz, the laptop was initially listed with a price of 779 Euros and was planned to be available around 1st February however the pre-order link was removed and updated with the site listing we posted above.