A series of reports from Twitter Fellow, ExecutableFix, have emerged regarding AMD's upcoming Ryzen APU lineup which will feature the Zen 3 based Cezanne & Zen 2 based Lucienne APUs. Both lineups will coexist and branded under the Ryzen 5000 family. The latest information not only gives us new insight into the Ryzen 5000 APU lineup but also strengthens previous reports and rumors.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Family To Feature Zen 3 "Cezanne" & Zen 2 "Lucienne" Processors

While this was already reported, the AMD Ryzen 5000 APU lineup will feature two vastly different line of chips, one will be featuring the Zen 3 architecture while the other will feature an enhanced version of the Zen 2 architecture. The Zen 3 lineup is codenamed Cezanne while the Zen 2 lineup is codenamed Lucienne or Renoir Refresh.

As per the previous and latest reports, the AMD Ryzen 5000 "Cezanne Zen 3" lineup would feature the Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 5 5600U APUs. The Ryzen 7 5800U will feature 8 cores & 16 threads while the Ryzen 5 5600U will feature 6 cores and 12 threads. The AMD Ryzen 5000 "Lucienne Zen 2" lineup would feature the Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 5500U APUs. The Ryzen 7 5700U will feature 8 cores and 16 threads while the Ryzen 5 5500U will feature 6 cores and 12 threads.

The performance differences between the lineup would be vastly different. The main reason to split the lineup into Zen 2 and Zen 3 chips is that Zen 3 is apparently going to be slightly more expensive than the Zen 2 parts and also their respective predecessors from the Renoir Ryzen 4000 lineup. The huge 19% IPC improvement and the improved cache and latency design would cover up the price difference but for those looking to get something more mainstream and budget-friendly, the Lucienne Zen 2 APUs will cover that segment.

We also don't have any specific specifications for the said chips but as per ExecutableFix, one of 6 core Cezanne APU (most probably the Ryzen 5 5600U) will feature a base clock of 2.30 GHz and a base clock of 4.2 GHz. The chip will also feature an enhanced Vega 7 graphics chip with 7 compute units or 448 stream processors. The GPU will be clocked at 1.8 GHz and the TDP of the chip will be maintained at 10-25W. Compared to the Ryzen 5 4600U (Renoir-U) APU, the Cezanne-U APU comes with a 200 MHz higher base and boost clocks, 1 more compute unit (+64 cores), and a 300 MHz GPU clock speed bump.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary:

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 10-25W AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 10-25W AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.20 GHz 4 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 10-25W

All of this including the IPC jump should lead to a vastly better product than the Ryzen 5 4600U but as I mentioned before, at a slightly higher price point which would be justified with the added perf improvement. Benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U "Lucienne" APU were also leaked out during the last month which you can check out over here. The AMD Ryzen 5000 APU lineup is expected to make its first official debut at CES 2021 which is a few months away now so stay tuned as more info comes.