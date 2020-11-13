The first AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne 'Renoir Refresh' Zen 2 APU benchmarks have leaked out which show performance faster than the previous-gen flagship Ryzen 4000U series APU. The Ryzen 7 5700U will be a direct replacement to the Ryzen 7 4700U but offer an improved core clock and slightly better process optimization.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne 'Renoir Refresh' Zen 2 APU Benchmarks Leak Out, Faster Than Ryzen 4000U Flagship

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700U APU is no stranger to us as it has leaked out several times before. The APU is part of the AMD Ryzen 5000 mobility family known as Lucienne which is based on the 2nd Generation Zen core architecture and is also referred to as Renoir refresh.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Zen 2 APU Specifications:

Talking about the specs first, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is featured in the Lucienne-U lineup which is based on the Zen 2 core architecture. The Cezanne lineup will co-exist within the Ryzen 5000 line & will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The Ryzen 7 5700U offers 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 1.8 GHz, and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz. Compared to the Ryzen 7 4700U, the Ryzen 7 5700U offers a 200 MHz increase in boost clock and 8 more threads.

For the GPU, the Ryzen 7 5700U will offer 8 CUs or a total of 512 cores which will be clocked at 1900 MHz. The Ryzen 7 4700U on the other hand came with 7 compute units or 448 SPs that will operate at a clock speed of 1600 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Zen 2 APU Benchmarks:

In terms of CPU performance, the Ryzen 7 5700U managed to score up to 1172 points in the single and 6595 points in the multi-core tests within Geekbench 5 (via TUM_APISAK). The second Ryzen 7 submission shows a lower score of 1111 single and 6099 multi-core points. Both systems are based on the same specs & APU and will be part of the new HP Pavilion 15 series which launches early next year around CES 2021.

The Compute performance for the Vega graphics was also tested and reported a score of 17,507 points in Vulkan and around 150,000 points under OpenCL. Based on the results obtained within Geekbench, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U looks to be slightly faster than the Ryzen 7 4800U while the graphics side is mostly similar. We can expect the Ryzen 7 5700U laptops to carry a slightly higher price than the Ryzen 7 4700U but still lower than the Ryzen 7 4800U which would make for a great performance/$ proposition over its Ryzen 4000 based precessors.







The Renoir Refresh Ryzen 7 5700U APU has already been listed within Acer's upcoming Aspire A515 notebook which launches around January-February 2021. We will definitely be getting more info on the lineup by CES 2021 which is two months from now.