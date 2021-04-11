AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU Retail SKU Benchmarks Leak Out, Significantly Faster Than The Renoir Ryzen 7 4750G

Engineering samples of the AMD Cezanne APUs have been circulating on Chinese social media for a while and last week, benchmarks of an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G engineering sample leaked out. Now, benchmarks of a retail version of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G have leaked out and they show performance increases over the engineering samples.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Retail SKU In Stock Configuration Is 16% Faster Than The Renoir Ryzen 7 4750G In Single-Core CPU-Z Benchmarks

In the leak by 'Ivanonline' on Chipell, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G was pictured and has the OPN code, 100-000000263. For benchmarking, the user used an MSI MAG B550M MORTAR WIFI motherboard and 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory.

Dell Unveils Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition & The G15 Ryzen Edition Featuring The AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne APUs

For the benchmarks, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G was tested in CPU-Z, Cinebench R20, and AIDA64. The CPU-Z single-core benchmark result is 631.3 points in the stock configuration and in multi-core performance, the 5700G scores 6782.4 points. Compared to the Ryzen 7 4750G, the single-core performance in CPU-Z is 16% faster and in multi-core performance, it is 13% faster. In Cinebench R20 , the 5700G managed to achieve a multi-core score of 6059 points.





The user indicated that the highest voltage he was able to achieve was 1.42V, but at that voltage, the APU would crash in a few minutes. He was able to run the AMD Ryzen 5700G stably at 1.365V for a 4.65 GHz overclock and even ran it in an AIDA64 stress test. After 15 minutes of the AIDA64 stress test, the APU reached 75°C.

The user was not able to test the graphics of the APU since drivers are not currently available. GPU-Z was able to confirm the graphics as the Radeon Vega 8 with 512 Streaming Multiprocessors. The clock speed is 2.0 GHz which is 100 MHz lower than the Ryzen 7 4700G graphics.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is going to be the flagship offering of the 5000G series APUs and will be available to the public when they launch. The launch date is currently unknown. This differs from the 4000G series that is only available for OEMs and system integrators to purchase.