AMD Ryzen PRO 5000G Cezanne Ryzen 7 5750G, Ryzen 5 5650G & Ryzen 3 5350G Retail ‘Zen 3’ Desktop APUs Tested

The trio of AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Desktop APUs which include the 5750G, 5650G & 5350G have once again been tested in their retail variation. The Ryzen 5000G APUs feature Zen 3 cores and were recently announced for the retail segment in both standard and Pro variants. The APU lineup tested over at Chiphell Forums is the Pro variant.

AMD Ryzen 5000G PRO Desktop APUs Tested - Retail Chips Include Ryzen 7 5750G, Ryzen 5 5650G, Ryzen 3 5350G

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G & Ryzen 5 5600G were announced for the DIY segment at Computex 2021 but there are more and more retail units of the Ryzen 5000G PRO variants entering the APAC retail market. Considering that the DIY APUs are launching relatively soon, new benchmarks have been published by Chiphell Forums to show how these chips fare against older APUs and existing Zen 3 based CPUs. Starting with the specifications, they are listed below.

Note - The AMD Ryzen 5000G & Ryzen PRO 5000G Desktop APUs share the same specifications so expect performance to be the same for both chips.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G 8 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G is the flagship offering within the lineup. It will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. The clock speeds are reported at a 3.8 GHz base and a 4.6 GHz boost. The CPU carries a total of 16 MB L3 and 4 MB L2 cache with the TDP being set at 65W. The APU also carries a Vega integrated GPU with 8 CUs or 512 stream processors running at clock speeds around 2.0 GHz. The 35W variant will feature the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.2 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost. The CPU should retail at around $350-$400 US.

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G 6 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G is the 6 core and 12 thread offering within the lineup. The APU comes with a base clock speed of 3.9 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4 GHz. The CPU also gets 16 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The APU features a 65W TDP and will come with Vega 7 iGPU (448 Stream Processors) clocked at 1900 MHz. The 35W variant features the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.4 GHz base and 4.4 GHz boost

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350G 4 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

Next up, we have the AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350G is a standard 4 core and 8 thread APU. The chip features a base clock speed of 4.0 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.2 GHz. The APU carries 8 MB of L3 cache and 2 MB of L2 cache. The Vega iGPU configuration for the Ryzen 3 5300G includes 6 Compute Units or 384 stream processors which are clocked at 1600 MHz. The chip features a TDP of 65W. The 35W variant comes with the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.6 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost.

AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APUs

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 3 5300GE AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350G AMD Ryzen 3 5300G AMD Ryzen 5 5600GE AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G AMD Ryzen 5 5600G AMD Ryzen 7 5700GE AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU Architecture Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Cores / Threads 4/8 4/8 4/8 6/12 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 8/16 Base Clock 3.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 4.00 GHz 3.40 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.20 GHz 3.80 GHz 3.80 GHz Boost Clock 4.20 GHz 4.20 GHz 4.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.60 GHz L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB 8 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB L2 Cache 2 MB 2 MB 2 MB 3 MB 3 MB 3 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB iGPU Vega 6 Vega 6 Vega 6 Vega 7 Vega 7 Vega 7 Vega 8 Vega 8 Vega 8 iGPU Clock 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz TDP 35W 65W 65W 35W 65W 65W 35W 65W 65W Price $159 US? $159 US? $159 US? $259 US $259 US $259 US $359 US $359 US $359 US

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000G Performance Benchmarks

The test platform for the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000G Desktop APUs consisted of an ASRock X570 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard, 16 GB ZADAK SPARK DDR4-3600 (CL17) memory, a high-end tower air-cooler, and an Antec HCG-X1000 PSU. The air cooler was only used for stock performance testing & overclocked tests were performed with a 360mm AIO Liquid cooler with a 350W TDP. The tests can be seen below.

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000G 'Cezanne' Zen 3 Desktop APU CPU Benchmarks (Source: Chiphell):











In Cinebench Multi-threaded tests, the 6 core APU scores the biggest with an 18% boost over its predecessor while the 8 core flagship manages a 12% performance jump over its predecessor. It looks like the 4 core part is the weakest with an average 10% performance uplift over its Zen 2 predecessor. All CPUs show an average 20% single-thread performance uplift which is due to the new Zen 3 cores. This trend continues in CPU-z and 3DMark Synthetic benchmarks. The Ryzen 7 5750G should match the Ryzen 7 5800X when overclocked but the latter takes the advantage due to running at higher clock speeds.

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000G 'Cezanne' Zen 3 Desktop APU AIDA64 Benchmarks (Source: Chiphell):







Moving on to the power consumption, here we see the wattage remains almost identical for the AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 parts whereas the Ryzen 3 sips in slightly more power than its Zen 2 brother. Temperatures also remain pretty much the same with a little improvement in key areas while the biggest uplift in performance is the memory latency which is due to the new Zen 3 cache design.

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000G 'Cezanne' Zen 3 Desktop GPU Benchmarks (Source: Chiphell):





Finally, we have gaming performance numbers and you can expect a gain of around 2-5%. What is definitely going to be interesting is to see the performance uplift in games that support AMD's FSR technology as the Vega GPU architecture is supported by the feature set. The Vega GPU on the APU lineup is also highly overclockable and can reach speeds of up to 2.6 GHz.

Aside from performance numbers, it is stated that FCLK of 2300 MHz can be reached and since the AMD Ryzen 5000G Desktop APUs won't support PCIe Gen 4, it will be a wise decision to go with a cheaper A520 or B550 motherboard to run these APUs. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core and Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core will be the first to hit the retail segment at $359 US and $259 US, respectively on the 5th of August. Expect more detailed benchmarks such as FSR performance tests in the coming weeks too.

News Source: Harukaze5719