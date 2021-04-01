Specifications for AMD's Ryzen 5000G Cezanne 'Zen 3' Desktop APUs have leaked out, confirming three upcoming models. The AMD Ryzen 5000G family will be the direct replacement to the Zen 2 powered Ryzen 4000G Renoir family which was launched last year for the OEM segment in Pro-only flavors.

AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne 'Zen 3' Desktop APU Specifications Confirmed, Three Models With 8, 6 & 4 Cores

The AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Desktop APU family will be featuring the brand new Zen 3 cores that have already made their debut on the Ryzen mainstream, Ryzen mobility, & the EPYC server platforms. The family will consist of three processors which include the Ryzen 7 5700G, the Ryzen 5 5600G, and the Ryzen 3 5400G.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G will be the flagship offering within the lineup. It will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. The clock speeds are reported at a 3.8 GHz base and a 4.6 GHz boost. The CPU will carry a total of 16 MB L3 and 4 MB L2 cache with the TDP being set at 65W. The APU will also carry a Vega integrated GPU with 8 CUs or 512 stream processors running at clock speeds around 2.1 GHz. The CPU should retail at around $350-$400 US. You can even find a few benchmarks of the APU here.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G will be the 6 core and 12 thread offering within the lineup. The APU will come with a base clock speed of 3.9 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4 GHz. The CPU will also get 16 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The exact Vega iGPU configuration for the Ryzen 5 5600G is currently unknown but the TDP will remain set at 65W.

AMD Ryzen 3 5400G 4 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

Next up, we have the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G which will be a standard 4 core and 8 thread APU. The chip will feature a base clock speed of 4.0 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.2 GHz. The APU would carry 8 MB of L3 cache and 2 MB of L2 cache. The Vega iGPU configuration is also unknown for this chip while the TDP is going to be set at 65W. You can expect the Ryzen 5 5600G to retail at around $250 US while the Ryzen 3 5300G would target the $150 US price range. The Ryzen 3 5300G ES was tested a while back here.

AMD Ryzen 500)G Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APUs

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 3 5400G AMD Ryzen 5 5600G AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU Architecture Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Cores / Threads 4/8 6/12 8/16 Base Clock 4.00 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.80 GHz Boost Clock 4.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.60 GHz L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB 16 MB L2 Cache 2 MB 3 MB 4 MB iGPU Vega 5? Vega 7? Vega 8? iGPU Clock ~2.0 GHz ~2.0 GHz ~2.1 GHz TDP 65W 65W 65W Price ~$150 US ~$250 US ~$350 US

The previous generation AMD Ryzen 4000G Renoir APUs showcased some impressive memory overclocking capabilities and one can expect the same from the upcoming Cezanne APUs which are also going to be available in the mainstream segment with proper channel availability, unlike the Ryzen PRO 4000G APUs.