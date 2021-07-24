AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G & Ryzen 5 5600G Desktop APUs have started popping up on retail outlets but at a marked premium over their MSRPs. Tomshardware managed to get hold of pricing from a few North American and European retailers which show slightly higher prices which are to be expected from preliminary listings.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G & Ryzen 5 5600G Desktop APUs Now Listed By Retailers, Preliminary Pricing Shows Small Premium

The AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Desktop APU family will be featuring the brand new Zen 3 cores that have already made their debut on the Ryzen mainstream, Ryzen mobility, & the EPYC server platforms. The family will consist of three processors which include the Ryzen 7 5700G, the Ryzen 5 5600G, and the Ryzen 3 5300G.

Tomshardware has found out several retailers that have listed the chip early on but at a slight premium over their MSRPs. For example, Canadian retailer, PC Canada, has the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G listed for $403 US which is a 12% increase over its MSRP. The Ryzen 5 5600G is listed at $303US at DirectDial which marks a 17% premium over its MSRP. The same is the case at European retailers though their premium is under 10%. Such preliminary listings do see inflated prices but we can definitely expect to be adjusted during launch which is still a few weeks away.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU PC Canada (Canada) DirectDial (Canada) PC Componentes (Spain) PC21.FR (France) Ryzen 7 5700G $403 $422 $369 $391 Ryzen 5 5600G $292 $303 $272 $285

The main issue to deal with this launch is going to be the general availability of AMD Ryzen 5000G Desktop APUs. OEMs have been struggling to get their hands on both the Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 5 5600G. We don't have the numbers on how many units AMD supplied to distributors around the globe but they might not be enough to fill in the demand.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G will be the flagship offering within the lineup. It will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. The clock speeds are reported at a 3.8 GHz base and a 4.6 GHz boost. The CPU will carry a total of 16 MB L3 and 4 MB L2 cache with the TDP being set at 65W. The APU will also carry a Vega integrated GPU with 8 CUs or 512 stream processors running at clock speeds around 2.0 GHz. The 35W Ryzen 7 5700GE will feature the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.2 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost. The APU will retail at $359 US.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G will be the 6 core and 12 thread offering within the lineup. The APU will come with a base clock speed of 3.9 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4 GHz. The CPU will also get 16 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The APU will feature a 65W TDP and will come with Vega 7 iGPU (448 Stream Processors) clocked at 1900 MHz. The 35W Ryzen 5 5600GE will feature the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.4 GHz base and 4.4 GHz boost. The APU will retail at $259 US.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G on the other hand is much faster than the Core i7-11700, offering 63% faster content creation, 28% faster productivity, 60% faster compute & 2.45x faster graphics performance.

AMD also showcased the graphics prowess of its enhanced Vega GPU cores which are up to 2.45x faster than the Xe graphics featured on the Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs. Again, it's the right to bring these fantastic APUs to the DIY segment, and more people can now start assembling budget gaming PCs around them.

