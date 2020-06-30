Earlier today, we saw the first preview of the AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE APU & now, the Ryzen 7 4700G flagship APU has leaked out too. The AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs are getting closer to their final launch date so we can expect more leaks from retail ready chips rather than early engineering CPU samples.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir Flagship APU Pictured Along With CPU-Z, 8 Zen 2 CPU & 8 Vega GPU Cores on The 7nm Process Node

The AMD Ryzen 7 4700G is going to be the flagship chip within the Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU family. The chip has been leaked by ITCooker over at Facebook who has mentioned that the CPU he used is the final retail-ready design and not an engineering sample like the several other variants we've seen so far.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G ‘Renoir’ Desktop APU Pictured – The First 8 Core, AM4 CPU Featuring 7nm Zen 2 & 2.1 GHz Vega GPU Core

The CPU-Z screenshot he provided shows that the Ryzen 7 4700G is based on the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. It features 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 and 8 MB of L3 cache for a total of 12 MB cache. This is definitely lower than the 32 MB of L3 cache which the 8 core Ryzen 7 3800X features but this is due to the monolithic nature of the chip which relies on a single package rather than the chiplet based design on the Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' series desktop processors.

The CPU features a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz which matches the earlier specifications leak. The CPU operates with a 65W TDP and is compatible with the AM4 socket. The graphics side features the enhanced 7nm Vega GPU which comes with 8 CUs to form 512 cores. Its clocked at 2100 MHz on the GPU side which makes it one of the fastest clocked integrated graphics chip.







AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA

The Ryzen 7 4700G APU is shown running on the ASRock B550 Taichi motherboard with P1.00 BIOS. The leaker states that B450 and B550 feature drop-in Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU support with the latest BIOS but the graphics drivers still need to be updated. Aside from this, the leaker seems to have access to not just the Ryzen 7 4700G but also the Ryzen 5 4400G and possibly, the Ryzen 3 4300G as shown in a picture with a tray consisting of several Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' desktop APUs.





As for the other parts, AMD will be preparing various SKUs featuring 35W and 65W TDPs. There are Ryzen 4000 APUs featuring 4, 6, and up to 8 cores like the Ryzen 7 4700G. All Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs will support DDR4-3200 MHz speeds natively but to really take advantage of the enhanced Vega iGPU, you would have to use higher frequency DRAM and feed the GPU with as much band-width as possible.

We also have to consider the extra price that will come with the extra number of cores and threads. Currently, AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs with 8 cores start at $279 US with the Ryzen 7 3700X. AMD's 4th Gen APUs will likely keep the current pricing strategy for the 4 core parts while pushing APUs in the enthusiast category too with 8 core solutions. That may also explain the lower clock speeds versus the regular desktop parts but still, we should be expecting 8 core parts around $200-$250 US with 4 core parts falling around $150-$200 US.

We've previously seen an overclock of up to DDR4-5400 MHz with AMD's Ryzen 7 4700G and some really impressive memory latency & bandwdith results with the Ryzen 7 4700GE on the B550 & the X570 platforms, respectively. The AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APUs are planned for launch in the coming month so we will definitely hear more in the coming week when AMD will also intro its Ryzen 3000XT 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPUs.