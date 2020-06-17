AMD is readying more Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' desktop processors than previously expected for the PRO and Consumer segments. These variants have been spotted by tech leakers, Rogame & TUM APISAK, who have posted several listings for the said CPUs in the 3DMark database.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' PRO Desktop APUs Leak Out in 3DMark Along With Benchmarks, Include Ryzen Pro 4750G, 4650G & 4350G

Originally, we had information on three Ryzen 4000 PRO series parts and that's still the case except there might be a name change involved with certain SKUs. Previously, we were anticipating the 3rd Gen Ryzen 4000 series to include Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G, the Ryzen 5 PRO 4400G and the Ryzen 3 PRO 4200G.

According to Igor's Lab, there was a rumor that AMD might have changed the naming scheme for the majority of its Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' desktop processors. He also hinted at the possibility that the APUs won't be available in the retail channel but would rather be limited to the OEM market. Our sources, however, seem to contradict with this information and suggest that AMD does indeed plan to release a series of Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APUs for the consumer/retail segment which will be supported by X570, B550 & A520 series motherboards.





With that said, let's look over the new SKU lineup. It looks like the top of the PRO series is taken by the Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G. This chip features a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a boost clock around 4.4-4.5 GHz. Based on these specifications, it can be seen that the chip is similar in all aspects to the Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G that leaked out earlier. The same goes for the Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G, the Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G which shows up with the same specifications and a name change.

The decision could've been made to better distinguish between the Pro and standard parts which seems more likely given how similar four segments, the Pro G, Pro GE, G, GE, have been named. As per the new specs, the AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU lineup should look something like this:

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA

But that's not all, the same leaks also give us some performance estimates of the upcoming lineup. The GPU performance still seems to be not properly optimized in the benchmarks but the CPU has almost double the performance jump over existing Ryzen 3000 Desktop APUs considering that they offer twice the number of cores and threads. You can see the performance benchmarks in the tests given below:



















As for the release date of the said APUs, the Renoir Ryzen 4000 Desktop APU is scheduled to launch in July. Tech outlet HKEPC reports that the lineup could launch on 27th of July which seems likely. In terms of compatibility, motherboard vendors are already testing out the Renoir Desktop APUs with their current AM4 motherboards. We already showed you how a Ryzen 7 4700G was featured on a B550 motherboard and its memory was pushed to DDR4-5600 MHz which is insane. The bandwidth would definitely help drive faster performance for the Vega GPU featured on the said processor.

In addition to that, several marketing materials from board vendors point out to the new family coming in Q3 2020 which further solidifies July being the introduction for the said APUs. Expect more information on the Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APUs in the coming months.