The AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 'Renoir' APU has been tested with high frequency memory & the overall results are just mind-blowing. The said chip will be part of the upcoming Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU lineup and expected to hit retail shelves in the coming month.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 'Renoir' APU Gets Tested With DDR4-4333 MHz Memory, Under 50ns Latency & 2166 MHz FCLK

The AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' desktop processors will be replacing the existing Ryzen 3000 lineup of APUs. Featuring AMD's 7nm Zen 2 CPU & Vega GPU cores, the Ryzen 4000 desktop processors will uplift performance in almost all regards compared to the older 12nm Zen+ CPU & older Vega GPU cores.

The Ryzen 7 4700GE was seen in action today as indicated by the codename of the same which is 100-000000149-40_40/30_Y. The APU still seems to be in an early engineering state which is made evident by its clock speeds. The Ryzen 7 4700GE features 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU comes with 4 MB of L2 and 8 MB of L3 cache which is due to the monolithic design that the Renoir APUs feature compared to the chiplet design on the standard Zen 2 based CPUs.

The CPU is supposed to feature clock speeds of 3.1 GHz base and 4.35 GHz boost but the ES chip runs at 3.0 GHz base and 4.0 GHz boost clocks. The APU also comes with Vega 8 graphics which is the equivalent to 512 SPs operating at 2000 MHz clock speeds. The Ryzen 7 4700GE operates at a TDP of 35W whereas the standard Ryzen 7 4700G APU will feature a 65W TDP.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA

Coming to the benchmark which was ran with AIDA64 Cache and Memory Benchmark, the Ryzen 7 4700GE was tested on an ASUS ROG STRIX B550-E Gaming motherboard with two 8 GB DDR4 sticks running at 4333 MHz memory speeds at CL14 timings (14-14-13-24). The infinity fabric clock can be seen maintained at 2166 MHz (FCLK) which is pretty amazing and show us what a monolithic chip with Zen 2 can achieve. Another leak from Chiphell points that AMD's Ryzen 4000 Renoir desktop APUs can actually maintain a infinity fabric clock of 2200 MHz.

The CPU seems to be overclocked to 4.30 GHz on all 8 cores and 16 threads considering the speed doesn't match either the base or boost frequency of the ES part. In raw performance numbers, the Ryzen 7 4700GE was able to deliver a 49.1ns. But in a second test reported by HXL which was also conducted by Teclab, we see the CPU overclocked to 4.35 GHz and using CL14 timings of 14-13-13-28 on the same DDR4-4333 speeds but on the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact motherboard result in a latency of 47.6ns.

Teclab also reports that with water cooling, the same platform will be able to maintain a latency of 45ns which is superb for Renoir APUs.

We've previously seen an overclock of up to DDR4-5400 MHz with AMD's Ryzen 7 4700G on B550 platform. This just goes off to show the great memory performance one can expect from the 3rd Gen Ryzen 4000 APUs. The extra bandwidth from high-frequency memory will definitely help the graphics chip on the card, offering faster performance.