AMD Ryzen AM4 Desktop CPU Refresh To Include 9 New SKUs, Prices Leaked: Zen 3D, Cezanne ‘Zen 3’, Renoir ‘Zen 2’ Chips For The Mainstream Masses

Well, it looks like AMD is going all out with its last Ryzen AM4 Desktop CPU refresh before AM5 hits the streets along with Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

AMD Ryzen AM4 Desktop CPU Refresh Specs & Prices Leak: Based on Zen 3D, Cezanne 'Zen 3', Renoir 'Zen 2' Dies

The information comes from Videocardz and from our sources who have confirmed to us what the AMD Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 4000 AM4 Desktop CPU refresh lineup would look like. It looks like AMD is going to offer at least nine new SKUs that will be using a mix of different Zen dies ranging from Zen 3D, Zen 3 'Cezanne', Zen 3 'Vermeer', and Zen 2 'Renoir'.

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 Workstation CPUs Official: Zen 3 Powered With Up To 64 Cores, 4.5 GHz Clocks, 280W TDP

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU - 7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol' Powered

First up, we have the only Warhol chip that is based on the Zen 3D core architecture, this is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The CPU is going to offer 8 cores, 16 threads, and 100 MB of combined cache thanks to its additional 64 MB 3D Stacked SRAM design. Clock speeds will be maintained at 3.4 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost with a TDP of 105W.

As for the pricing, the CPU is going to feature the same MSRP as the 5800X at $449 US which means that the non-3D chip is going to get a price cut down to either $399 or even lower. The pricing makes the 5800X3D more expensive than the Intel Core i7-12700K which does offer more cores/threads but lower cache. It will be interesting to see performance benchmarks between the two chips.

AMD ‘RDNA 2 Refresh GPU’ Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Rumored To Launch In April

AMD Ryzen 5000 AM4 CPU Refresh - 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Powered

Next up, we have a few Zen 3 'Vermeer' CPU refreshes such as the Ryzen 7 5700X and the Ryzen 5 5600. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X will feature 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.4 GHz, boost clock of 4.6 GHz, 36 MB of cache, all in a 65W TDP. The CPU will be priced at $299 US which puts it on par with the Intel Core i5-12600K.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 3.5 GHz, a boost clock of 4.4 GHz, and 35 MB of cache, all in a 65W TDP package. The CPU will be priced at $199 US and will have to compete against the Intel Core i5-12400 which retails for a little less with its 'F' variation.

AMD Ryzen 5000 AM4 CPU Refresh - 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' Powered

There are also going to be three new SKUs that will be based on the Zen 3 'Cezanne' die. These APUs will be cost-optimized and since they are using the APU dies, they will feature less cache. The said SKUs include the Ryzen 7 5700, Ryzen 5 5500, and Ryzen 3 5100.

The Ryzen 7 5700 will rock 8 cores and 16 threads with 24 MB cache, Ryzen 5 5500 will rock 6 cores and 12 threads with 19 MB cache while the Ryzen 3 5100 will rock 4 cores and 8 threads with 6 MB cache. The Ryzen 5 5500 is going to retail at $159 US MSRP which puts it slightly more expensive than the Core i3-12300 but it does offer more cores/threads. The Ryzen 7 5700 could cost around $249 while the Ryzen 3 5100 could cost close to $119 US.

AMD Ryzen 4000 AM4 CPU Refresh - 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' Powered

Last up, we have the trio of AMD Ryzen 4000 parts based on the Zen 2 'Renoir' dies. These include the top Ryzen 5 4600G which will relaunch for the DIY segment with 6 cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 3.7 GHz, and a boost clock of 4.2 GHz along with 11 MB of cache in a 65W package. This chip is going to hit retail for $154 US.

The non-iGPU variants include the Ryzen 5 4500 with 6 cores, 12 threads, 3.6 GHz base, 4.1 GHz boost clocks, 11 MB cache, & 65W TDP. This is priced at $129 US. The most entry-level SKU that is going to be priced the same as the Core i3-12100 is the Ryzen 3 4100 with 4 cores, 8 threads, base clock of 3.8 GHz, and boost clock of 4.0 GHz. The chip will carry 6 MB of cache and a 65W TDP and is priced at $99 US.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie & Ryzen 4000 CPU Lineup (2022)

CPU Name Architecture Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price (MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 64 MB 24 + 16 65W $499 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 64 MB + 32 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $399 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 7 5700 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 8/16 TBD TBD 20 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 6/12 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $199 US AMD Ryzen 5 5500 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 19 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $159 US AMD Ryzen 5 5100 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 4/8 TBD TBD TBD 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 4700 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 20 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 6/12 TBD TBD 11 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $154 US AMD Ryzen 5 4500 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 11 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $129 US AMD Ryzen 3 4100 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $ 99 US

AMD To Enable Ryzen 5000/4000 CPU Support on 300-Series Motherboards

In addition to these SKUs, AMD will also reportedly enable AMD Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPU support across its entire 300-series motherboards lineup. The new AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS will be rolling out soon which will enable this support and also fix the fTPM issues that were encountered on earlier BIOS. The new CPUs are expected to launch in April and more precisely around 20th of April which is also the rumored launch date for the AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics card refresh.

News Source: Videocardz