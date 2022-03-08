AMD ‘RDNA 2 Refresh GPU’ Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Rumored To Launch In April

The latest details regarding AMD's RDNA 2 Refresh GPU lineup which includes the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, & RX 6650 XT have leaked over at Chiphell Forums.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Based on RDNA 2 Refresh GPUs Rumored For Launch Next Month

This time, the rumor comes from Enthusiast Citizen who has been highly reliable with his leaks in the past and this is a further confirmation that the red team is going to launch its RDNA 2 Refreshed graphics card next month. The leaker states that in addition to the three RDNA 2 refresh graphics cards, AMD will also introduce the Radeon RX 6500 (Non-XT) which will be similar to the Radeon RX 6400 but aimed at the DIY market whereas the former is only available in the OEM segment.

‍4/20 or ‍4/21 Several new cards, RX 6950XT, RX 6750XT, RX 6650XT, will be a little more expensive than the current ones without 50. All three cards have been upgraded to 18Gbps, and the performance has also been slightly improved. There is a low-end bright machine card RX 6400. Machine Translated (via Chiphell Forums)

Other details state what we already know that the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT will be featuring 18 Gbps memory, cost slightly more than their existing variants, and feature slightly higher performance.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card Refresh

The AMD Navi 21, Navi 22, & Navi 33 GPUs are the ones that will be refreshed for the upcoming Radeon RX 6X50 XT lineup. The AMD Navi 21 GPU currently powers the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 while the Navi 22 GPU powers the RX 6700 XT and the Navi 23 GPU powers the RX 6600 XT & 6600 on the desktop platform. These three cards are said to launch on either 20th or 21st of April.

From the previous rumor, we came to know that these cards would also feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory dies. Currently, all cards except the upcoming RX 6500 XT & the flagship RX 6900 XT LC, features 16 Gbps memory dies. The bump to 18 Gbps might offer higher bandwidth and increase performance by 2-5% but that doesn't indicate a huge difference with the refreshed series. There are obviously going to be some process enhancements incorporated in the new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs since we've heard rumors of the RX 6950 XT clocking over 2.5 GHz.

It would've been worthwhile if AMD gave its existing desktop GPUs the 6nm treatment & managed to get more performance efficiency out of them but that clearly isn't happening. It looks like this soft refresh is going to be a very silent release and will only come specifically via AIB cards.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months while the Radeon RX 6950 XT flagship is clearly aimed at NVIDIA's RTX 3090 Ti graphics card which is now expected to launch by the end of March.

The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Name GPU Codename Process Node Compute Units / Cores Memory Capacity / Bus Memory Clock TGP Price (MSRP) Launch Radeon RX 6950 XT Navi 21 XTXH? 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 300W? $999 US? 2022 Radeon RX 6900 XT LC Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 330W $1199 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6900 XTX Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6900 XT Navi 21 XTX 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 XT Navi 21 XT 7nm 72 / 4608 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $649 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 Navi 21 XL 7nm 60 / 3840 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 250W $579 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6750 XT Navi 22 XT? 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 18 Gbps 230W? $479 US? 2022 Radeon RX 6700 XT Navi 22 XT 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 16 Gbps 230W $479 US March 2021 Radeon RX 6650 XT Navi 23 XT? 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 18 Gbps 160W? $379 US? 2022 Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 XT 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 16 Gbps 160W $379 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 XL 7nm 28 / 1792 8 GB / 128-bit 14 Gbps 132W $329 US October 2021 Radeon RX 6500 XT Navi 24 XT 6nm 16 / 1024 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 107W $199 US January 2022 Radeon RX 6500 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768? 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps? TBD $149 US? 2022 Radeon RX 6400 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 53W $139 US? January 2022