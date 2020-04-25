A recent comparison between the Intel Core i7-7700K and the Ryzen 3 3100 appeared on Geekbench. The Intel Core i7-7700K processor currently retails on Amazon for $549.99 which is an absurd price to pay for a quad-core CPU these days, while the Ryzen 3 3100 processor is stated to have a projected price of $99. That vast price difference with very little performance loss makes the Ryzen processor is a significantly better value.

The recently announced Ryzen 3 3100 processor competes with the Intel Core i7-7700K processor in Geekbench and Offers Much Better Value Than Once Flagship Intel Quad-Core

The Intel Core i7-7700K features a single-core score of 1,284 and a multi-core score of 5,168 while the Ryzen processor scored 1,141 in single-core performance and 4,928 in multi-core performance. Intel's Core i7-7700K does win when compared to the Ryzen processor but only by a small lead so, in the end, the Ryzen 3 3100 takes the cake for offering better value and also, much better power efficiency.

The significant price difference between these two processors makes the Ryzen 3, a much better value. The Intel i7-7700K processor features a base frequency of 4.20 GHz. It has a Max Turbo frequency of 4.50 GHz, and features of a TDP of 91-watts. While the Ryzen 3 processor features a base clock that is notably less being 3.60 GHz and featuring a max boost clock of 3.90 GHz. The Ryzen processor features a TDP of 65-watts.

The initial Ryzen 3 3100 processor Geekbench submission, which was covered here, made use of seemingly 1066 (2133) MHz RAM modules. As shown by twitter user APISAK, there is an updated Ryzen 3 3100 processor Geekbench submission that shows both a higher single-core and higher multi-core score which was due to the updated submission featuring 1600 (3200 MHz) MHz RAM.

This Geekbench comparison shows that the Intel Core i7-7700K processor had 32 GB DDR4 RAM installed while the Ryzen processor has just 16 GB of DDR4 RAM installed. The Ryzen processor is a fantastic value, even when counting the cost of a new X570 motherboard. It would definitely be a much better option to get a cheaper B550 or B450 motherboard to accompany the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3 series.