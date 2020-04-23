A couple of days ago, AMD officially announced its 3rd Gen Ryzen 3 CPUs, the Ryzen 3 3300X & the Ryzen 3 3100. The budget processors are placed within the sub $150 US market, offering the Zen 2 cores to a larger audience when they become available on 21st May. While AMD didn't give us any performance results for these quad-core chips, it looks like the first benchmarks have already been unveiled.

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X & Ryzen 3 3100 Quad-Core CPU Benchmarks Show That the Intel 10th Gen Core i3 Series Might Have a Hard Time In The Budget Segment

The 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 3 lineup features two SKUs, the $99 US Ryzen 3 3100 & the $119 US Ryzen 3 3300X. Both processors feature quad-core designs with SMT enabled, something which wasn't a feature on the entry-level Ryzen 3 SKU in the 2nd and 1st Gen lineups such as the Ryzen 3 1300X or the Ryzen 3 2300X. Specifications for both the Ryzen 3 3300X & Ryzen 3 3100 are listed below.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop 35W & 65W Desktop CPUs Spotted In The Wild – Quad Core Variants With 7nm Enhanced Vega GPU

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X CPU Specifications

The Ryzen 3 3300X will be rocking 4 Zen 2 cores with SMT enabled making it a 4 core 8 threaded chip with a base frequency of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.3GHz. The Ryzen 3 3300x will be paired up with 18 MB of total cache making it 80% higher than the 10 MB found on its predecessor the Ryzen 3 2300X. All of this staying at a low TDP of 65W should make it appealing for smaller builds and requiring a very modest cooling solution. Expect the Ryzen 3 3300X to be available beginning May 21st, 2020.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU Specifications

The Ryzen 3 3100 tones things down just a hair but manages to retain the 4 core and 8 thread Zen 2 based design. Cache and TDP remain the same with a total of 18 MB and a 65W TDP. The biggest change here is the reduction of the base clock to 3.6 GHz and the boost clock to up to 3.9GHz. If that doesn't scare you then the $20 savings over the Ryzen 3 3300X should make the price tag of $99 for the Ryzen 3 3100 a very attractive offer! This chip is also expected to become available beginning May 21st, 2020.

AMD CDNA Architecture Based Arcturus GPU ‘Radeon Instinct’ Test Board Spotted – 120 CUs With 7680 Cores, 1200 MHz HBM2 Clock, 878 MHz GPU Clock

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Launch Price Ryzen 9 3950X 16/32 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 72 MB 40 105W $749 US Ryzen 9 3900X 12/24 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 70 MB 40 105W $499 US Ryzen 7 3800X 8/16 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 36 MB 40 105W $399 US Ryzen 7 3700X 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 36 MB 40 65W $329 US Ryzen 5 3600X 6/12 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz 35 MB 40 95W $249 US Ryzen 5 3600 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $199 US Ryzen 5 3500X (China Only) 6/6 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $159 US Ryzen 3 3300X 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.3 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $120 Ryzen 3 3100 4/8 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $99

Coming to the benchmarks, we first have the Geekbench results from TUM_APISAK for both chips although in the different versions. The Ryzen 3 3300X was tested in the Geekbench 4 benchmark and scored 5874 points in the single-core and 20948 points in the multi-core tests. Compared to the Ryzen 3 2300X which scores around 4400 points in the single-core and 12,500 points in the multi-core test, this is a 33% increase in single-core and a 66% increase in multi-core performance.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 was tested in the Geekbench 5 benchmark and scores 1095 points in the single-core and 4507 points in the multi-core test. The Core i3-9100 in comparison scores around 1100 points in single-core but 3700 points in the multi-core test. This is due to no multi-threading design available on the 9th Gen Core i3 chips, giving the AMD processor a lead of 21% in multi-core tests and similar single-core performance despite having a lower clock speed of 3.9 GHz on a single core while the Core i3-9100 maxes out at 4.2 GHz.

The rest of the benchmarks come from CPU-Monkey where the same chips have been mentioned along with their respective scores in Cinebench R15 and Cinebench R20. Following are the results:

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X & Ryzen 3 3100 Cinebench Benchmarks

CPU AMD Ryzen 3 3300X AMD Ryzen 3 3100 AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i3-10300 Intel Core i3-10100 Intel Core i7-7700K Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 491 444 360 457 448 466 Cinebench R15 (Single-Core) 199 181 146 197 191 199 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2341 2154 1357 2330 2284 2257 Cinebench R15 (Multi-Core) 1120 995 553 1027 1001 995

These benchmarks show that the Ryzen 3 3300X is definitely the fastest CPU of the bunch but the Ryzen 3 3100 does manage to offer similar performance or comes really close to them for a price of just $99 US. With that said, pricing would be the main factor in the budget PC segment. AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen 3 CPUs have already been detailed along with their prices but if Intel was to follow the same pricing scheme as their existing parts, then they would be a hard sell.

For example, the Core i3-10100 would be replacing the Core i3-9100 which retails at $122 US. That puts it right on par with the Ryzen 3 3300X in terms of price but the Ryzen CPU does offer higher chip performance out of the box and supports overclocking. The Core i3-10300 would be replacing the Core i3-9300 which sells for around $150 US, that's $30 US more than the Ryzen 3 3300X and is slightly slower but doesn't offer overclock support either.

The only Core i3 chip, the Core i3-9350KF, comes in at a price of around $160 US which is $40 US more, and while it offers higher clocks of 4.6 GHz with its potential successor pushing them even more, the price is just too high and breaks past the sub-$150 US barrier which AMD should be dominating with its 3rd Gen Ryzen 3 SKUs.

So based on these prices, the performance for Intel's 10th Gen Core i3 lineup doesn't look that great while AMD would hold both, the performance and value leadership in the sub-$150 US segment unless Intel plans major price changes with its 10th Gen Core i3 lineup.