Leaked Benchmarks Reveal Apple’s M1 Ultra Chip is Faster Than 28-Core Intel Mac Pro in Single and Multi-Core Performance

Apple announced the new Mac Studio yesterday that comes with two processor configuration options. Apple has decided to take its custom chips up a notch with the new M1 Ultra that features a 20-core CPU with 16 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. In addition, it also integrates a 48-core GPU which can be configured to 64-cores. Leaked benchmarks of the M1 Ultra chip detail single and multi-core score performance that outperforms Apple's 28-core Intel Mac Pro. For more details on the performance of the M1 Ultra against the Intel processor, check out the comparison below.

M1 Ultra Chip is 56 Percent Faster in Single-Core and 21 Percent Faster in Multi-Core Performance Compared to Intel-powered Mac Pro as Shown in Early Benchmarks

Following the Peek Performance event, the first benchmarks for Apple's M1 Ultra chip appeared on Geekbench labeled Mac 13,2. The benchmark score confirms that the doubled-up M1 Max chip is able to beat Apple's highest-end Mac Pro which is powered by an Intel processor. To be specific, the M1 Ultra chip receives a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055. In contrast, the 28-core Intel Xeon W chip Mac Pro features a single-core score of 1152 and a multi-core score of 19951.

M1 Ultra Has a Die Size That Is Eight Times the Size of the M1

The benchmarks reveal that the M1 Ultra chip in the new Mac Studio is 21 percent faster than the Intel Xeon W chip inside the Mac Pro in multi-core and 56 percent faster when it comes to single-core comparison. Apple did mention at its event that the new M1 Ultra chip inside the Mac Studio is 60 percent faster than the 28-core CPU in the Intel Mac Pro. What this means is that the company could potentially be referring to the single-core performance.

Moreover, these results are based only on a single benchmark test without any implied conditions. The Mac Studio will be available to users on March 18, so we will have a lot to look forward to before making final conclusions at this point. In addition, we still have to see the real-world comparison as well which includes high-resolution video export and much more.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on the early benchmarks for the M1 Ultra chip? Share your views with us in the comments.