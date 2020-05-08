AMD Ryzen 3 3100 $99 Quad Core CPU Overclocked To 5.9 GHz on MSI’s X570 Tomahawk Motherboard
The performance reviews of AMD's cheapest Zen 2 based Ryzen CPU, the Ryzen 3 3100, went live yesterday. The reviews showed that the chip is a decent performer and comes fairly close to the once flagship Core i7-7700K from Intel back when they were still releasing quad cores as flagship parts. Renowned overclocker, TSAIK, has pushed the Ryzen 3 3100 to its limit, clocking the chip just under 6 GHz on LN2 cooling.
AMD Ryzen 3 3100 $99 US CPU Hits Almost 6 GHz Across All Cores on MSI's X570 Tomahawk Motherboard With The Help of LN2 Cooling
The overclocking session from TSAIK yielded the highest frequency for AMD's Ryzen 3 3100 CPU which was reported at 5.923 GHz. The ranking currently holds the top spot in the 'CPU Frequency Score' category for the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU.
TSAIK performed the overclock on an MSI X570 Tomahawk motherboard. The MSI Tomahawk AM4 series are fan favorites, offering a good mix of features at a reasonable price point. The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 was supplied with 1.45 Volts which is not a standard operating voltage and requires lots of cooling such as LN2 to keep the processor under control. You can find the validation of the Ryzen 3 3100 5.9 GHz overclock at HWbot in the screenshot below (submission link):
The 5.92 GHz overclock is also just a few MHz shy of the fastest Zen 2 based Ryzen CPU overclock which the Ryzen 9 3950X holds the record for. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X was overclocked to 6.041 GHz, also By TSAIK, on an MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE motherboard.
AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU Specifications
The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 features 4 core and 8 thread Zen 2 based design. Cache and TDP remain the same with a total of 18 MB and a 65W TDP. The chip features a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a boost clock of 3.90 GHz. The Core i3-10100 which will be its primary competitor will offer a base clock of 3.6 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 4.3 GHz, and an all-core boost clock of 4.1 GHz. The Intel Core i3-10100 CPU will retail at a higher price of $122 US while the Ryzen 3 3100 will hit retail at just $99 US.
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPU Lineup
|CPU Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Launch Price
|Ryzen 9 3950X
|16/32
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|72 MB
|40
|105W
|$749 US
|Ryzen 9 3900X
|12/24
|3.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|70 MB
|40
|105W
|$499 US
|Ryzen 7 3800X
|8/16
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|36 MB
|40
|105W
|$399 US
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|8/16
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|36 MB
|40
|65W
|$329 US
|Ryzen 5 3600X
|6/12
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|35 MB
|40
|95W
|$249 US
|Ryzen 5 3600
|6/12
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|35 MB
|40
|65W
|$199 US
|Ryzen 5 3500X (China Only)
|6/6
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|35 MB
|40
|65W
|$159 US
|Ryzen 3 3300X
|4/8
|3.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|18 MB
|TBD
|65W
|$120
|Ryzen 3 3100
|4/8
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|18 MB
|TBD
|65W
|$99
Overall, we have seen the Ryzen 3 3100, even without LN2 cooling, to be a decent overclocker and for just $99 US which is the most impressive thing about this quad-core part. For those interested in the Ryzen 3 3100, the processor is available for pre-order with retail availability planned out for the 21st of May.
