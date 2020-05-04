The latest overclocked and stock benchmarks of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3 3100 CPU $99 US budget CPU have leaked out in 3DMark Time Spy & 3DMark Firestrike by TUM_APISAK. The Zen 2 based quad-core is pitted against the Intel Core i3-10100 CPU which is Intel's entry-level quad-core, Core i3, CPU, & from the looks of things, AMD has the upper hand in terms of performance and value.

AMD's $99 US Ryzen 3 3100 Quad Core CPU Outperforms The Intel $122 US Core i3-10100 CPU in 3DMark CPU Benchmarks

Both, the Ryzen 3 3100 and the Core i3-10100 are going to be the entry-level CPUs from AMD and Intel, respectively. The CPUs are aimed at budget PC builders and gamers while retaining a quad-core design with SMT to enable better gaming performance than each of their older predecessors without SMT support.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 features 4 core and 8 thread Zen 2 based design. Cache and TDP remain the same with a total of 18 MB and a 65W TDP. The chip features a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a boost clock of 3.90 GHz. The Core i3-10100 which will be its primary competitor will offer a base clock of 3.6 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 4.3 GHz, and an all-core boost clock of 4.1 GHz. The Intel Core i3-10100 CPU will retail at a higher price of $122 US while the Ryzen 3 3100 will hit retail at just $99 US.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Launch Price Ryzen 9 3950X 16/32 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 72 MB 40 105W $749 US Ryzen 9 3900X 12/24 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 70 MB 40 105W $499 US Ryzen 7 3800X 8/16 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 36 MB 40 105W $399 US Ryzen 7 3700X 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 36 MB 40 65W $329 US Ryzen 5 3600X 6/12 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz 35 MB 40 95W $249 US Ryzen 5 3600 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $199 US Ryzen 5 3500X (China Only) 6/6 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $159 US Ryzen 3 3300X 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.3 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $120 Ryzen 3 3100 4/8 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $99

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 vs Intel Core i3-10100 3DMark Firestrike CPU Benchmarks

When it comes to performance benchmarks, we start off by looking at 3DMark Firestrike. The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 scored 13,339 points at stock and 14,999 points when overclocked to 4.4 GHz. The i3-10100 scored 11,862 points at stock and 13,189 points with an average reported clock speed of 4.2 GHz across all cores. The Intel Core i3 CPUs don't feature overclocking support so it is possible that the user who ran the benchmarks made use of ASRock's BFB technology to unlock the power limits on the i3-10100, enabling higher clock speeds. And yes, the board on which the Core i3 was tested was an ASRock Z490 Taichi motherboard which features BFB technology.

Comparing in 3DMark Firestrike, the Ryzen 3 3100 was 12% faster than the stock Core i3-10100 and 1% faster with the faster clocked Core i3-10100 CPU. The overclocked Ryzen 3 3100 was 26% faster than the stock Core i3-10100 and 13% faster than the faster clocked Core i3-10100 CPU.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 vs Intel Core i3-10100 3DMark Time Spy CPU Benchmarks

In 3DMark Time Spy, we once again see the same two configurations of the CPUs used. The stock AMD Ryzen 3 3100 scores 4726 points while the overclocked variant scores 5293 points. The Intel Core i3-10100 at stock scores 4882 points while the faster variant scores 5213 points. Comparing both chips, we can see that the AMD Ryzen 3 3100, when overclocked, is the fastest of the bunch. The Core i3-10100 at stock has a slight lead over the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 at stock of around 3% but the overclocking advantage is hard to dismiss.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU is also expected to consume lower power with its 7nm Zen 2 cores and operate at slightly lower temperatures. In terms of pricing, the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 is a clear winner with a price tag of around $20-$25 US lower and also a cheaper platform cost considering that Intel 10th Gen Core i3 CPUs will only be compatible with 400-series chipsets that will be new and pricey at the time of launch. Additionally, being exceptional overclockers would definitely help gamers in extracting even more performance out of these budget processors.