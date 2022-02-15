AMD RDNA 2 Refresh Radeon RX 6950 XT On-Track, RX 6750 XT & RX 6650 XT Rumored For Q2 Launch

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' refresh lineup is now expected to include three brand new graphics cards, the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT & RX 6650 XT, based on the Navi 2X architecture.

AMD RDNA 2 Refresh Rumors: Radeon RX 6950 XT On Track, RX 6750 XT & RX 6650 XT In Q2 2022

In the latest information posted by Moore's Law is Dead over at Twitter, the leaker states that AMD will be introducing three brand new graphics cards as a part of its RDNA 2 Refresh lineup. The new cards include the previously leaked Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and also mention the RX 6650 XT.

I can now confirm that #AMD does NOT plan to release an "RX 6850 XT". Also: 1) 6950 XT is on track! 2) 6750 XT & 6650 XT are CURRENTLY planned for Q2 I briefly talk about it on Broken Silicon tomorrow, and I actually suggested most of this last week:https://t.co/GPPkxcov8t — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) February 15, 2022

It is reported that AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card is on track for launch while the Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT will be introduced in Q2 2022. This aligns with recent reports that suggest a launch as early as April 2022 for most of these new cards while the RX 6800 series won't be getting a refresh as they don't warrant it and AMD only wants its flagship SKU for each Navi 2X segment to get the updated design. So this includes Navi 21 XTX, Navi 22 XT & Navi 23 XT.

As for what we can expect in terms of specifications, all three RDNA 2 refresh cards including the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT will be equipped with faster 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory dies. The previous rumor also suggests much higher core clocks for the RX 6950 XT along with higher TDP so we can expect the other two cards to get a similar treatment.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months. Since the performance of Intel's parts is expected to launch around RX 6700 XT and RTX 3070 Ti levels, the RX 6750 XT and 3070 Ti 16 GB parts are scheduled to battle the Arc lineup.