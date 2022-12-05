AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leak Out

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card benchmarks have been leaked within Geekbench 5's OpenCL & Vulkan performance tests.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leaked, Requires Optimized Drivers

The performance benchmarks were leaked within the Geekbench 5 benchmark and showcase the OpenCL & Vulkan performance of the upcoming graphics card. Based on the benchmark numbers, we can see that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card isn't using optimized drivers since the performance is slower than the RX 6900 XT (RDNA 2). The RDNA 3 graphics card is said to be up to 60-70% faster than the Radeon RX 6950 XT so one should expect much better performance when the final drivers drop.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark Score 0 65980 131960 197940 263920 329900 395880 0 65980 131960 197940 263920 329900 395880 RTX 4090 395.9k RTX 4080 248.9k RTX 3090 Ti 229.7k RTX 3090 204.9k RTX 3080 Ti 201.4k RTX 3080 181.1k RX 6900 XT 170k RX 7900 XTX 150.4k RTX 2080 Ti 145.3k

Finally, we have the Vulkan benchmarks where the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX ends up the slowest with a score below the 100K barrier. This is 20% slower than the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card and once again, we will blame the early or no drivers (at all) for this score. We can also see the card boosting up to 2270 MHz which is far below its peak boost clock of 2.5 GHz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Vulkan (Geekbench 5) Benchmark Score 0 44410 88820 133230 177640 222050 266460 0 44410 88820 133230 177640 222050 266460 RTX 4090 266.5k RTX 4080 148.8k RTX 3090 Ti 141.1k RTX 3090 138.9k RTX 3080 Ti 131.9k RTX 3080 125.1k RTX 2080 Ti 119k RX 6900 XT 114.6k RX 7900 XTX 91.7k

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.

AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

2 of 9

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 20GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 58 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 6144 5376 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 384 / 192 384 / 192 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 3.5 TB/s 3.5 TB/s 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP 355W 300W 335W 300W PCIe Interface TBA TBA PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $899 US $1099 US $999 US

News Source: Benchleaks