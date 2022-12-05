AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leak Out

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card benchmarks have been leaked within Geekbench 5's OpenCL & Vulkan performance tests.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leaked, Requires Optimized Drivers
The performance benchmarks were leaked within the Geekbench 5 benchmark and showcase the OpenCL & Vulkan performance of the upcoming graphics card. Based on the benchmark numbers, we can see that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card isn't using optimized drivers since the performance is slower than the RX 6900 XT (RDNA 2). The RDNA 3 graphics card is said to be up to 60-70% faster than the Radeon RX 6950 XT so one should expect much better performance when the final drivers drop.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Finally, we have the Vulkan benchmarks where the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX ends up the slowest with a score below the 100K barrier. This is 20% slower than the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card and once again, we will blame the early or no drivers (at all) for this score. We can also see the card boosting up to 2270 MHz which is far below its peak boost clock of 2.5 GHz.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Vulkan (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.
- AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
- AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 20GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).
AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 31 XTX
|Navi 31 XT
|Navi 21 KXTX
|Navi 21 XTX
|Process Node
|5nm+6nm
|5nm+6nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)
|300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|58 Billion
|58 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|GPU WGPs
|48
|42
|40
|40
|Stream Processors
|6144
|5376
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|384 / 192
|384 / 192
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|2100 MHz
|2015 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|2310 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|61 TFLOPs
|52 TFLOPs
|23.65 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|24 GB GDDR6
|20 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|Infinity Cache
|96 MB
|80 MB
|128 MB
|128 MB
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|20 Gbps
|20 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|960 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|Effective Bandwidth
|3.5 TB/s
|3.5 TB/s
|1728.2 GB/s
|1664.2 GB/s
|TBP
|355W
|300W
|335W
|300W
|PCIe Interface
|TBA
|TBA
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|Price
|$999 US
|$899 US
|$1099 US
|$999 US
News Source: Benchleaks
