AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leak Out

Hassan Mujtaba
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card benchmarks have been leaked within Geekbench 5's OpenCL & Vulkan performance tests.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leaked, Requires Optimized Drivers

The performance benchmarks were leaked within the Geekbench 5 benchmark and showcase the OpenCL & Vulkan performance of the upcoming graphics card. Based on the benchmark numbers, we can see that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card isn't using optimized drivers since the performance is slower than the RX 6900 XT (RDNA 2). The RDNA 3 graphics card is said to be up to 60-70% faster than the Radeon RX 6950 XT so one should expect much better performance when the final drivers drop.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Score
0
65980
131960
197940
263920
329900
395880
0
65980
131960
197940
263920
329900
395880
RTX 4090
395.9k
RTX 4080
248.9k
RTX 3090 Ti
229.7k
RTX 3090
204.9k
RTX 3080 Ti
201.4k
RTX 3080
181.1k
RX 6900 XT
170k
RX 7900 XTX
150.4k
RTX 2080 Ti
145.3k

Finally, we have the Vulkan benchmarks where the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX ends up the slowest with a score below the 100K barrier. This is 20% slower than the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card and once again, we will blame the early or no drivers (at all) for this score. We can also see the card boosting up to 2270 MHz which is far below its peak boost clock of 2.5 GHz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Vulkan (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Score
0
44410
88820
133230
177640
222050
266460
0
44410
88820
133230
177640
222050
266460
RTX 4090
266.5k
RTX 4080
148.8k
RTX 3090 Ti
141.1k
RTX 3090
138.9k
RTX 3080 Ti
131.9k
RTX 3080
125.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
119k
RX 6900 XT
114.6k
RX 7900 XTX
91.7k

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.

  • AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 20GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
Transistors58 Billion58 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors6144537651205120
TMUs/ROPs384 / 192384 / 192320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2.3 GHz2.0 GHz2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock2.5 GHz2.4 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs61 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Infinity Cache96 MB80 MB128 MB128 MB
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock20 Gbps20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth960 GB/s800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth3.5 TB/s3.5 TB/s1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP355W300W335W300W
PCIe InterfaceTBATBAPCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
Price$999 US$899 US$1099 US$999 US

