AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Beats NVIDIA RTX 3090 In Leaked AotS 4K Benchmark

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6800 XT has been spotted in Ashes of the Singularity database (TumApisak via VideocardZ) and has some pretty impressive scores: it beats out an NVIDIA RTX 3090 at 9,200 points. The company's RX 6800 XT cards were announced recently and reviews are expected to land in a few days.

AMD's RX 6800 XT GPU flashed in AotS benchmark: beats an RTX 3090 in 4k

While the RX 6800 XT beats out an RTX 3090 (which only scores 8,700 points in comparison), it's worth noting that AotS has several software bottlenecks and it is evident from the fact that an RTX 3080 *also* beats out the RTX 3090 at 8800 points. All that said, the difference between the NVIDIA GPUs and AMD GPUs is still pretty steep (almost 400 points) and it is highly probable that the RX 6800 XT will retain this lead. For those wondering, all tests were conducted with the same CPU (Core i7-8700k). The full set of 4K benchmarks are given below:

Interestingly, however, the RTX 3090 thrases out AMD's GPU in the 1080p preset - and this is something that would be more indicative of true graphical performance. At 4K and above, the load on the CPU is reduced and the GPU becomes the primary bottleneck in outputting frames. At 1080p, the primary bottleneck is the GPU. This is why the lower the resolution, the higher the differences between GPUs as the compute bottleneck is quickly eliminated. The full set of 1080p benchmarks are given below:

Here we see that the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 both beat out the AMD RX 6800 XT flagship at 10700 and 10300 points each. The AMD big Navi flagship clocks in at 10100 points and the RTX 3070 lags more than a 1000 points behind at 9000. This benchmark would be more indicative of the overall performance of the card as the reliance on the CPU side of things is a bare minimum.







The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available from the 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is expected to have an MSRP of $999 US and will be a reference only model for unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US