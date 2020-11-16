  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Beats NVIDIA RTX 3090 In Leaked AotS 4K Benchmark

By
Submit

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6800 XT has been spotted in Ashes of the Singularity database (TumApisak via VideocardZ) and has some pretty impressive scores: it beats out an NVIDIA RTX 3090 at 9,200 points. The company's RX 6800 XT cards were announced recently and reviews are expected to land in a few days.

AMD's RX 6800 XT GPU flashed in AotS benchmark: beats an RTX 3090 in 4k

While the RX 6800 XT beats out an RTX 3090 (which only scores 8,700 points in comparison), it's worth noting that AotS has several software bottlenecks and it is evident from the fact that an RTX 3080 *also* beats out the RTX 3090 at 8800 points. All that said, the difference between the NVIDIA GPUs and AMD GPUs is still pretty steep (almost 400 points) and it is highly probable that the RX 6800 XT will retain this lead. For those wondering, all tests were conducted with the same CPU (Core i7-8700k). The full set of 4K benchmarks are given below:

Interestingly, however, the RTX 3090 thrases out AMD's GPU in the 1080p preset - and this is something that would be more indicative of true graphical performance. At 4K and above, the load on the CPU is reduced and the GPU becomes the primary bottleneck in outputting frames. At 1080p, the primary bottleneck is the GPU. This is why the lower the resolution, the higher the differences between GPUs as the compute bottleneck is quickly eliminated. The full set of 1080p benchmarks are given below:

Here we see that the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 both beat out the AMD RX 6800 XT flagship at 10700 and 10300 points each. The AMD big Navi flagship clocks in at 10100 points and the RTX 3070 lags more than a 1000 points behind at 9000. This benchmark would be more indicative of the overall performance of the card as the reliance on the CPU side of things is a bare minimum.

  • amd-radeon-rx-6000-series-graphics-cards_rdna-2-big-navi-gpu_radeon-rx-6900-xt_6
  • amd-radeon-rx-6000-series-graphics-cards_rdna-2-big-navi-gpu_radeon-rx-6900-xt_5
  • amd-radeon-rx-6000-series-graphics-cards_rdna-2-big-navi-gpu_radeon-rx-6900-xt_1

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available from the 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is expected to have an MSRP of $999 US and will be a reference only model for unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
TransistorsTBATBA26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute UnitsTBA40607280
Stream ProcessorsTBA2560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBA240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBA1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBA16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size12 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth320 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBA250W300W300W
PriceTBATBA$579 US$649 US$999 US
Where do you think the RX 6800 XT will slot in against NVIDIA's lineup?
View Results
Submit

Related